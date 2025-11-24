Solidarity rally at key Air Force base in Trump’s war on Venezuela

By staff

Tucson, AZ – On November 22, The Tucson Anti War Committee (TAWC) and a host of organizations wanted to let the thousands of bicyclists in the annual El Tour de Tucson know that, as they passed the Air Force base, people with a conscience demand “Hands off Venezuela!”

“With a race of nearly 10,000 and 40% registered from out of state, we saw this as a great opportunity to let as many people know this beautiful landscape is also the HQ for Trump’s war crimes in the Caribbean. People need to know that we can stand up to Trump and stand with Venezuela,” said TAWC organizer Maria Sohn Hasman, addressing the race onlookers.

Riders signaled their support for the signs reading “No war on Venezuela” and “no blood for oil!” A handful of riders even yelled “Viva Venezuela!”

Tucson participated in the international week of action which saw commitments for actions in over 50 U.S. cities and dozens more internationally.

The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is the brain center for Trump’s war crimes in the Caribbean. It is here generals and officers plan the coordination of all U.S. SOUTHCOM air forces in its “area of responsibility” of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Trump ordered SOUTHCOM to carry out missile strikes on 21 different boats with a death toll at 83. Trump is the judge, Rubio the jury, and AFSOUTH at Davis-Monthan is the executioner. These extrajudicial killings of people from five different nations constitute war crimes. The primary target is Venezuela, as Trump has brought 15,000 troops and an excessive amount of force to their door.

