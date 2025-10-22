SJSU stands with Chicago against Trump military escalation

By Tim Phan

San José, CA – Despite midterm exams, San José State University students protested outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, October 16, against Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops into Chicago and other cities. Organized by Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the action brought together university students and activists from community organizations.

Ethan Maruyama of SDS stated, “Just as Israel failed to occupy Gaza, Trump has been unable to occupy Chicago. In response to an ICE kidnapping [on campus], over 200 students at the University of Illinois Chicago mobilized and took the quad, demanding ICE off of campus,” Maruyama exclaimed to cheers from the crowd.

Maruyama continued, “Despite these attacks, the people of Chicago remained militant and went from the defensive to the offensive, forcing ICE to retreat.”

Throughout the event, chants filled the air, with the slogan “Chicago isn’t licking boots! No ICE, no troops!” This action came at a as Trump threated to send the National Guard to more cities in California, like San Francisco and Oakland.

Ana Cortez of Centro Community Service Organization San José (CSO-SJ) told the crowd, “In Chicago, the federal government recently launched Operation Midway Blitz, an immigration crackdown that has already led to hundreds of arrests,” referring to an authorized mass-raid that took place in the Midwest starting September 9.

Cortez continued, “We refuse to let this administration cause trauma to our upcoming generation of strong Latinos. Our people deserve safety, dignity and peace, not raids, not cages, not fear.”

Cortez also used her speech to highlight CSO-SJ’s ongoing campaign to free Ulises Peña Lopez, who suffered a violent altercation with ICE after a court hearing on his status, and has since been unjustly imprisoned since February.

Cortez stated, “They smashed his window, dragged him out, and left him hospitalized Ulises has now been held at Golden State Annex Detention Center for more than six months.”

The protest ended with organizers calling on people to get involved with the student movement on campus, which has seen burgeoning growth over the course of Trump’s second term. Demonstrators, young and old together, made a pledge to get acquainted with another and build community to defend against further escalations from the federal government.

Though Trump has not ordered National Guard troops in San José, the city has seen an increased presence of ICE agents, which is further compounded by Mayor Matt Mahan’s campaigns against unhoused communities. Making up a large part of the city, immigrant communities have suffered through fresh waves of attacks from various law enforcement agencies, which have resulted in multiple deaths, injuries and emotional trauma.

The community stand firm, and the recent action reaffirmed the solidarity that San José shares with those fighting for dignity. To quote a notable chant that was heard throughout the protest, “From Chicago to San José, Immigrants are here to stay.”

#SanJoseCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #PeoplesStruggles #NationalGuard #Chicago #Trump #StudentMovement #SDS