Signed, sealed, about to be delivered: $130,000 check to pay down the Lucy Parsons Center mortgage in the mail!

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – The $130,000 raised has dealt a real blow to the mortgage, so we are that much closer to paying off the Lucy Parsons Center building. Unlike the empty promises of the Trump administration, we don’t write checks that can’t be cashed. When we say something, we mean it, and we back it up with action. We said we were going to raise $100,000, so we did that and then some!

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization members and supporters who donated come from all walks of life. From veteran comrades to those just stepping into the struggle, from delivery drivers to schoolteachers, retirees to revolutionaries; some have more funds than others, but all of them contributed something truly significant.

This fundraiser and its success are political. We are securing a fortress for the fights ahead, against deportations, imperialist wars, police violence, and other sites of struggle and signs of decay in this dying system.

“How we use this building locally is about movement-building, day in, day out. It’s where organizers learn from each other and train, where we sum up our practice and sharpen our knowledge,” said Jess Sundin, Twin Cities District Organizer of FRSO, and tough-as-nails building manager.

Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee drove the point home: “Raising $130,000 is proof we’re building something real that can withstand the battles ahead and keep growing our reach and our capacity. Our enemies are powerful, but so are we; and in the scheme of things, their power is shrinking and ours is growing. They’re about telling lies and keeping people down. We’re about telling the truth and lifting the people up. The success of this fundraising campaign shows that people believe in what we’re building, as they should!”

The revolution and the communist party needed to make it happen are not dreams in a far-off future, but something we are laying down bricks for right now.

The check is in the mail and the movement is in the streets. Onward!

#MinneapolisMN #MN #FRSO #FundDrive2025