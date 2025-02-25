Seattle protests Trump's plan to annex Gaza

By Douglas Lawson

Seattle, WA – On Monday, February 17, members of Seattle Against War, University of Washington Students for a Democratic Society, and Resist US-Led War, with support from Raging Grannies, held a rally at Othello Light Rail Station to protest Trump's plan to occupy Gaza. The protest was called by Seattle Against War as an emergency action. After Trump's comments claiming the U.S. has authority to occupy Gaza, local organizations rallied to show Seattle that they will not sit by and watch Trump's plan unfold.

Rae Lee, a member of Seattle Against War, stated, “I really think a supposed progressive Democrat like Representative Adam Smith, who says they are opposed to Trump, should be stopping our tax dollars from funding genocide.”

Members from Resist US-Led War promoted the message that Gaza is not up for sale, and that fighting back against Israel’s and Trump's plans was the way forward. Chants of “Free Palestine” and “Adam Smith, we charge you with genocide” were heard between speeches.

“Adam Smith claimed that people in his district don’t care about Palestinians. He is wrong. We care and we see how he is a puppet of AIPAC and weapons companies. He claimed he gave us what we care about: affordable housing, safety and health care. We could have community control of the police instead of an evil, racist collaboration between the IDF and Seattle Police Department,” said Dre Say, a member of SAW.

The rally drew many honks and signs of encouragement from the local community. Towards the end of the rally, a local group, Raging Grannies, sang songs against war and in support of the children in Gaza.

#SeattleWA #WA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #Gaza #Trump