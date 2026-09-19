Seattle: Hundreds rally at Pike Place Market to protest the 200 days of war on Iran

By Joel Schillinger

Seattle, WA – September 16 marked the U.S. government’s 200th day of war on Iran. Hundreds rallied at Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle for the Anti-War Action Network National Day of Action to protest the U.S.-Zionist aggression against Iran.

Over the past 200 days of this illegal war, the United States and Israel have murdered thousands of Iranian men, women and children, while destroying key civilian infrastructure like power plants, bridges, schools, desalination plants, ports and hospitals. People in the U.S. are feeling the economic impacts of this war with high gas prices and the gutting of social services.

The protest was organized by anti-war and advocacy groups, including Seattle Against War, Seattle Families for Palestine, the Hands Off Iran Coalition, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and Veterans for Peace, and was endorsed by the National Iranian American Council and About Face Veterans.

Julia Leyla Khorsand, with Seattle Families for Palestine, told the crowd, “Even Iranian-Americans like myself, who have been socialized to criticize and call the Islamic government ‘a regime’, see clearly now. I saw the images of Minab elementary. I saw the bombed-out medicine factory and the universities destroyed. I saw the blocks near my family’s neighborhood in Tehran, and in Tajrish, reduced to rubble.”

Khorsand continued, “I also watched brave Iranians, linking hands, and placing their bodies in front of power stations and life-sustaining infrastructure in hopes that U.S.-imperial forces might show some mercy. And watching them fight for something has radicalized me forever.”

Speaking on behalf of Seattle Against War, Zainab Obaid stated, “The people of Iran are saying that no foreign power gets to decide their future for them. No foreign power gets to plan a coup in their country, assassinate their scientists and leaders, and take over their resources. No foreign power gets to change their system of governance.”

Obaid continued, “The people of Iran are proudly asserting their sovereignty and fighting for their freedom. We should understand that message, because the principle is universal: A country’s future should belong to its people. We demand a stop to the war with Iran.”

Protesters chanted “U.S. hands off foreign soil! No more trading blood for oil!” and held signs stating “Stop Trump’s war on Iran!” and “Money for human needs, not for war.”

#SeattleWA #WA #AntiWarMovement #Iran #SAW #AWAN