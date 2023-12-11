Seattle continues weekly marches for Palestine

By Mathieu Chabaud

Seattle, WA – On Saturday, December 2, hundreds marched for the liberation of the Palestinian people in Seattle. After gathering at Westlake Park, the crowd listened to an indigenous activist speak about the solidarity between Native movements and the people of Palestine. The march then continued to the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, with chants of “Not another dollar, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes” filling the streets, along with “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

At the federal building, speakers then described the experiences that recently released Palestinian prisoners had gone through, as a banner listing the names of those killed by Israel’s offensive stretched through the crowd.

Krishna Agrawal, a student at the University of Puget Sound and a member of Students for a Democratic Society, said “In the last two months Israel has dropped over 40,000 tons of explosives on Gaza, making it impossible to deny their genocidal intent,” and added, “we will continue protesting until Palestine is free.”

The rallies and marches at Westlake Park have been occurring weekly since October 7, with hundreds every week demonstrating their solidarity with Palestine. Organized by pro-Palestinian activists and organizations such as Samidoun, Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return at UW, and Falastiniyat, other members of the community have continued to turn out. Striking workers at Homegrown, as well as local students and members of the FRSO marched together in a contingent, joining in the demand to end all U.S. funding for Israel.

#SeattleWA #International #Palestine #AntiWar #SDS #FRSO