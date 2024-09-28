Seattle: Boeing machinists maintaining 24-hour picket lines

By Robert Engel

Seattle, WA – At 8 p.m., September 22, at the Boeing 2-122 building, striking machinists held down the round-the-clock picket line.

“We’re asking for more than they’re offering,” said Shane Vanpelt, a Boeing machinist and IAM member. He said that Boeing is “gonna lay everyone off, well, you’re going to have layoffs anyways. We know this because we know Boeing’s history, and if nothing else, they’re predictable. They’re going to lay people off regardless, but that’s not up to us. What’s up to us is trying to get the best deal possible for everyone, so we’ve got no choice but to strike.”

In 2008, amidst an economic recession, 27,000 Boeing machinists went on strike for 57 days over outsourcing, job security, pay and benefits among other issues. After reaching a tentative agreement with the company, they were able to win several concessions, notably protection against outsourcing. In the first quarter of the next year, the company laid off at least 10,000 workers, or approximately 6% of the workforce.

“It’s us against Boeing,” said Vanpelt. “They’ve shown their true colors. That’s why we’re here. 96% is solid. We’re being painted out as the bad guy, I’m feeding my kids, we’re all out here trying to feed our kids.”

The strike authorization vote passed by an overwhelming 96% approval rate. Vanpelt stated, “It’s a very high bar that’s set for us to go on strike. That should speak volumes. We were so disappointed when we got this contract. We wanted something we would accept.”

When asked what people could do to support Boeing machinists on strike, Vanpelt said, “Public support, guys want people at the pickets supporting. We need more.”

#SeattleWA #Labor #IAM #Boeing #Strike #Featured