Seattle and Tacoma hold vigil for Leon Davis

By Christian Tullar

Federal Way, WA – On September 14, community members held a vigil for Leon Davis, a 27-year-old Black man who was killed by Federal Way police in the spring. The vigil was attended by his friends and family, as well as the Seattle and Tacoma chapters of the National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (SAARPR and TacAARPR), at West Hylebos Wetlands Park.

Davis was killed by Federal Way police in Saint Francis Hospital on March 12. He had checked into the hospital fearing heart issues, but was then killed while being held down by police and hospital staff for roughly 30 minutes.

“It sounds like Federal Way police have a pattern of concerning and racist behavior,” said Chet Baughman, a Teamster Local 174 member. “This isn't the first time they have done something like this; my co-worker knows someone who was shot by police not too long ago in the area.”

The vigil opened with a member of the Seattle Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression talking about the injustice that had occurred with the murder of Leon Davis. Family members then said words and shared memories of their loved one. More of his family members arrived to support each other in this time of grief. People in the crowd passed a sunflower balloon around, signing it with messages to Davis.

Davis's brothers chanted, “Long live Leon,” and the crowd joined in.

“It’s really emotional seeing him. This shouldn't have happened,” said Aife Pasquale, speaking about his uncle Leon.

Davis's murder by the Federal Way police is one of many instances of police killing of Black people across the Puget Sound. This vigil, and the outpouring from the community, shows the outrage towards racist police conduct happening in our region. SAARPR and TacARRPR advocate for community control of the police, with one speaker identifying targets to continue the fight for justice and real community-led solutions to stop the killing.

“Federal Way, it's just, it's sad because we have family that are police and that's in law enforcement. So, for us to see this and to experience it is even more heartbreaking. And it brings up a lot of distrust for us, and just in Black people in general, and people of color as well,” said Shannice Johnson.

Davis's oldest brother stepped up to the microphone and shared memories, highlighting how Leon was the best of them, and the one that they all loved deeply. The crowd then finished writing messages for Leon on the balloon and then handed it to the family, who had all come together. The family gave the balloon to the children and released it, sending it back to him in the sky. His brothers started to chant “Justice for Leon,” and everyone joined in, calling for the balloon to be received by the clouds. Davis's family continues to fight for justice, to fight for transparency around the circumstances of his killing, and demand accountability.

When asked about how her brother was treated, Shannice Johnson said, “They were very negligent in the way that they handled the situation. And there could have been, anybody could have said something in 25 minutes of them doing what they were doing to him. Anyone could have stood up and, you know, stood up for him, and nobody did.”

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