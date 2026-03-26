Seattle Against War occupies the office of Rep. Adam Smith demanding ‘No more money for Trump’s war on Iran!’

By Jeremiah Baxter

Seattle, WA — On March 26, eight members of Seattle Against War (SAW), along with allies in the anti-war movement, staged a sit-in at the office of Representative Adam Smith (WA-09). At time of writing, the sit-in is ongoing.

Representative Smith, who claims to oppose Trump’s attacks on Iran, has a track record of voting in favor of every war initiated since entering office in 1997.

“In keeping with this pattern,” wrote Seattle Against War in a press release issued simultaneously with the start of the action, “[Smith] has yet to back up his empty words of opposition with so much as a single piece of action.”

As the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, Representative Smith is a critical player in the approval of military spending, meaning there are real levers of power he holds but does not pull. With the sit-in, SAW emphatically demands that Smith no longer avoid his responsibilities, but put actions behind his empty words and do everything in his power to halt the flow of money to Trump’s war on Iran.

To date, Smith has avoided SAW and refused to address the issues that the group has been bringing to his doorstep.

The United States and Israel’s attack on Iran, which has already cost $31 billion, eats up nearly $12,000 per second.

“The people of the 9th District will not stand idly by while their tax dollars are spent on the slaughtering of others, nor will they let a warmonger like Adam Smith work undisturbed to facilitate it,” said SAW in their press release.

Smith was in Washington D.C. at the time of the sit-in, but SAW members refused to let him off the hook so easily, demanding that his staffers get him on the phone so the group could present him with the following demands:

“Block all spending for Trump’s war on Iran, effective immediately.

“Exercise any and all power held, whether as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee or as the Representative of Washington’s 9th Congressional District, to end the war on Iran.

“Exercise any and all power held to end the flow of arms to Israel and support an arms embargo.

“Immediately call a hearing for an investigation into U.S. and Israeli war crimes and demand accountability for all responsible.”

Rae Lee, chair of Seattle Against War said, “It is time for Adam Smith to stop talking about opposing Trump and start actually doing it,” adding, “To date, he has not shown himself capable. We demand action and an end to Representative Smith’s continued political and financial support of the illegal war on Iran as well as Israel’s ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people!”

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