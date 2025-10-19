SDS UWM demands “Hands Off Chicago”

By Chris Van Valkenberg

Milwaukee, WI – On Thursday, October 16, 30 UW-Milwaukee students and community members rallied on campus to demand hands off Chicago as a part of the National Students for a Democratic Society National Day of Action under the slogan, “No Trump, No Troops, No ICE and Legalization for All!”

This rally was called by SDS UWM, in collaboration with the Milwaukee Fights Back Against Trump Coalition, the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Andrea Waters from the Milwaukee Fights Back Against Trump Coalition said, “It is crucial we stand with the students as they fight against the Trump agenda and their threats of ICE and the National Guard. When ICE is in our communities they are on our campuses, and we need to be ready to fight against these attacks when it’s in Milwaukee and our own communities.”

Chants were heard all over campus, students yelling proudly, “Chicago isn’t licking boots! No Trump, no ICE, no troops!” The students of UWM made it clear they stand with Chicago and everyone who is facing these threats of the National Guard and ICE.

