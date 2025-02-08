Santa Ana says no to deportations

By Abraham Quintana

Santa Ana, CA – On February 3, roughly 1000 people took to the streets to fight Trump’s racist agenda, gathering in front of the Ronald Reagan Federal Building. Immigrant families and their allies marched around the city from morning to night, demanding an end to deportations, waving Mexican and other Latin American flags, and sending Santa Ana police scrambling to redirect traffic.

Despite Trump’s many attacks on the immigrant community, they showed no fear and chanted to remind him that “El pueblo está en la lucha.” They held signs reminding people “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” referring to the fact a large percentage of farm workers are immigrants.

Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda is moving quickly. He already suspended asylum for those at the border with Mexico, a devastating move that further strains the overloaded courts and harms those who have been travelling for weeks, sometimes months. He’s sent the first plane of immigrant deportees to Guantanamo Bay, a facility known for using extreme methods of torture on prisoners. Many cities around the United States are actively cooperating with ICE and other federal agencies to crack down on immigration, resulting in overcrowded facilities and families living in fear. Many youths were in the crowd, some holding signs stating, “I am the voice for my family.”

In response to this, the immigrant community of Santa Ana and its allies stand strong. At the time of writing, students across the region are taking part in a walkout to show their support for family and friends directly impacted by the racist attacks being made by Trump and his gang.

Immigrant working-class communities across the country are organizing more protests as Trump plan to millions of undocumented people currently in the country. As immigrants stand up, the message to Trump and his administration is clear – we are saying no to deportations and we are here to stay!

