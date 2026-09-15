Santa Ana rejects Trump's agenda, shows solidarity with Salvadoran immigrants

By Rain Mendoza

Santa Ana, CA – On September 12, Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) and community members tabled in front of the well-known Salvadoran restaurant, El Salvador Café, to hand out crucial resources and information in response to Trump’s latest attack threatening to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadoran immigrants.

CSO OC members handed out packets first to the Salvadoran restaurant workers and then branched out to the neighboring Mexican and Central American shops. Members spoke with workers and community members about Trump’s latest attack on the Salvadoran immigrant community and his previous policies, such as a $170 billion immigration enforcement spending package, suspensions and revocations of visas for individuals from 75 countries, and more.

CSO OC mobilized this tabling action as a response to the Legalization 4 All Network’s (L4A) week of action to Stop Trump’s Agenda and in solidarity with the Dallas Against Trump Coalition’s March on the Republican Midterm Convention (RNC). September 9-13 posed attacks such as Salvadoran TPS being set to expire on September 9, Trump’s vow to revoke 200,000 visas, and the Midterm RNC on September 9 and 10.

On the day Salvadoran TPS was set to expire, ICE sent out an announcement stating that a decision on the status of TPS for Salvadorans will be made at an appropriate time. Although TPS did not technically expire, this leaves the 170,000 Salvadoran TPS recipients in limbo.

CSO OC will continue to do their Barrio Walks in which they hand out important information and resources regarding ICE and Trump’s attacks on immigrants.

If you are interested in joining a CSO OC action or meeting, you can contact them at [email protected] or on Instagram at CSO.OC.

#SantaAnaCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #Salvadorans #TPS #CSO #CSOOC #L4A