Santa Ana rallies for International Women's Day

By staff

Santa Ana, CA- On Saturday, March 7, about 50 community members rallied in El Salvador Park for International Women’s Day. Despite the intense gusts of Santa Ana winds, participants remained in high spirits. They condemned the many attacks on women and LGBTQ people by the Trump administration.

Rain Mendoza from CSO OC’s immigration committee kicked off the speeches and talked about the impact ICE terror, stating, “An example of this are the many women who have miscarried at detention centers, women who were sexually assaulted by ICE impersonators, and the rape of a Nicaraguan detainee at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center.”

Rachel Pozos, co-founder of AlianzaTransLatinx talked about her experience living in Orange County as a trans, immigrant woman for the last 21 years. “I haven’t always been seen by society with the dignity I deserve. Even then, I get up every day with the force that my identity gives me.” Pozos added, “Being an immigrant has taught me to value my roots, to hold on to my culture, and remember that there are a lot of us who have crossed borders for a better future where we can be ourselves, without fear or shame.”

Local writer Anatalia Valdez presented spoken word poetry focused on ancestral connections and social justice. Posters honoring several women, including Emma Tenayuca, Renee Good and Dolores Huerta, were on the trees surrounding the crowd in the park.

Guadalupe Barragan, a resident and organizer of the Coach Royal mobile home park, energized the crowd with a fiery speech. “I live in a mobile home park and we are having a terrible time. The managers and the owners of the park harass the residents, they take their homes. There was even a death. This person ended up taking their own life. We need to stand up for our rights!” Barragan called out the owners of the park, stating, “The Kingsley corporation are murderers, thieves, and we are not going to allow it!”

While speeches went on, park users started to gather at the event to listen in. In the background, children made art at CSO OC’s childcare station.

The women fighting for justice for their loved ones killed by police were highlighted during the program. A statement by Erika Armenta was read. She is the wife of Noe Rodriguez, who was killed by Santa Ana Police in December 2024. She and her daughters have been driving the fight for justice and to hold the officers responsible accountable.

Pearl Arzola, sister of Albert Arzola who was killed by Anaheim Police in December of 2025 spoke on being a single mother of three while fighting for justice. “There are days where the weight feels heavy, where sleep is short, and when you question if you’re doing enough. But women keep going. Mothers keep going. We push forward. Not for ourselves but for our children and for the generations that come after us.”

A DJ set by Tan Tan Club played in the background of a program intermission as participants visited the organizational tables set up around the park. Francis Co. and the Lusitanos also performed music delivering stories of life in Santa Ana.

Hala Nakhoul of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) spoke about coming to the U.S. as a teenager, a choice made out of desperation by her mother, stating, “We thought that America was the land of the free and the home of the brave, but after over 40 years living in this country, it has been my experience that this is the land of proxy wars for our occupier Israel.”

Diana Terreros of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) stated, “Right now we see a feminism that celebrates the bombing of Iran in the name of liberating women while ignoring that one of the first bombings in this war killed more than 100 girls at an elementary school.” Terreros concluded, “Over time, I realized, like many women before me have realized, that women cannot be free until we establish socialism through a revolution. I joined FRSO because I'm serious about making this happen.”

The crowd ended the event strong by marching towards Civic Center Drive to hold a sign-waving. Signs read “Stand with immigrant women” and “Stop the deportations – keep families together.” They chanted “Trump escucha, estamos en la lucha!” as cars driving by honked in support.

The event was organized by CSO Orange County and endorsed by USPCN, United Domestic Workers, FRSO, Pride at the Pier, AlianzaTransLatinx, South Asian Network, and more.

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