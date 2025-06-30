Santa Ana press conference demands justice for Imanol Gonzalez.

By David Pulido

Santa Ana, CA – On Friday June 27, about a dozen family members and Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) activists held a press conference inside of the OC Superior Court to demand justice for Imanol Salvador Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was a resident of Santa Ana and only 19 years old when he was killed by off-duty LAPD officer Carlos Coronel on February 1. According to a statement released by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, officer Coronel was driving through the city of Tustin after a night of heavy drinking when he struck Gonzalez with his pickup truck.

Before the June 27 press conference, Coronel was arraigned. It was the first time Gonzalez’s family had seen the officer in person. When Coronel walked past the family, Arianna Salvador, mother of Gonzalez, locked her eyes on the officer. Her face was full of anger and pain. Coronel could not return her gaze.

Salvador was the first to speak at the press conference, stating, “I am furious being here and seeing that man walk free as if nothing happened. But this is unjust! He killed my son! He let my son die!” She broke into tears.

Salvador continued, saying that Coronel “is walking away free. The punishment is very lenient, as if he did not do anything. I felt full of rage just looking at him and knowing that he let my son die. He killed my boy. I want justice for my son, and I want Coronel in jail. Because of him, I will never see my son again.”

At his arraignment, Coronel pleaded not guilty to his charges, which included one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and one felony count of hit and run with permanent injury or death. He has also been charged with one felony enhancement of great bodily injury.

Coronel’s attorney said Coronel was “unaware that he struck anything or anyone,” the night Gonzalez was killed. This absurd claim is contradicted by several facts and accusations which the attorney refused to comment on.

Ashley Avellaneda, longtime friend of Gonzalez said, “His car sustained injuries. How would you not know? If you were not aware that you hit anything, then why would you look up online if there was a fatal accident in Tustin? Why would you avoid the area? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Coronel, who was released on bail and is on paid leave, faces a maximum sentence of six years and eight months if he is convicted on all charges. But Avellaneda was clear about what Coronel deserves, saying, “I think that he should be in prison for the rest of his life. He took Imanol’s life and I just generally think that it’s not fair. [Coronel] is a sworn officer. There should be an enhancement for the sentencing because he said he was going to protect and serve and that’s not what he did. He fled the scene. He left. And I think a more appropriate sentence for him would be to be in prison for life. For the rest of his life!”

CSO OC activists flanked Avellaneda holding signs that showed officer Coronel’s headshot and demanded “No special treatment for drunk killer cops” and “Six years is not enough.” These demands were based on the petition that Avellaneda created. You can sign the petition here: Petition · Demand Justice for Imanol Salvador Gonzalez – Santa Ana, United States · Change.org

Avellaneda continued, saying “When I met Imanol, one of the very first things that I asked him was ‘why are you working so young?’ And he looked at me and said ‘I wanna buy my mom a house.’” Avellaneda explained that Gonzalez “was working two jobs, working full time, saving money, helping out his parents, and after we learned that Imanol passed away, the funeral costs and all of that – that dream, you know, don’t know how close they were to buying a home but I know that Imanol was always working and hustling, just trying to help out his parents.”

Avellaneda concluded, saying, “I’m here speaking on behalf of Imanol and his family. I’m standing up for him because I know that one of the things that he would always tell me is to be strong. And I know that if he was here, for anybody else he would stand up and do what’s right.”

Jocelyn Pacheco spoke next on behalf of CSO OC’s Police Accountability Committee, stating, “Instead of stopping to help, instead of calling for an ambulance, Coronel fled the scene and left Imanol dying in the street. And just hours later – he showed up to work. In uniform. Like nothing had happened. Like he hadn’t just taken a life. Like Imanol’s final moments meant nothing. That is the level of detachment we are dealing with. That is the depth of disregard – for life, for accountability, and for basic humanity.”

Pacheco pointed out that “unfortunately, this tragedy is not an anomaly. It is part of a pattern. A pattern of police violence, cover-ups, and misconduct that have gone unchecked for decades.”

Pacheco brought up a crucial fact that Coronel’s attorney conveniently ignored, stating that “Carlos Coronel had a prior DUI charge in 2011. In 2012, a warrant was issued when he failed to pay fines and complete his community service. That should have ended his time as a police officer. But it didn’t. He remained on the force, in uniform, behind the wheel of a police vehicle.”

Pacheco concluded by supporting the demands raised in Avellaneda’s petition: Full prosecution of Carlos Coronel to the maximum extent of the law. No special treatment due to his position as a police officer – a sentence that reflects the gravity of his actions and past behavior.

Looking at Salvador and her family, Pacheco said, “To Imanol’s family, we are with you. We mourn with you. And we will continue fighting alongside you – not just for justice in this case, but for the safety and dignity of every community impacted by police violence.”

The press conference was organized by CSO OC in coordination with Avellaneda and Gonzalez’s family.

