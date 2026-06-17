Santa Ana PD kills 16-year-old Chicano four months after killing 18-year-old Victor Lopez

By David Pulido

Santa Ana, CA – The Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) shot and killed an unnamed 16-year-old inside his own apartment on Sunday, June 14. SAPD released multiple statements to justify the killing hours before caution tape came down or police had even left the scene. This killing happened just four and a half months after the last teenager, 18-year-old Chicano Victor Lopez, was killed by SAPD.

On Monday, June 15, Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) members investigated the apartment complex to learn more about the victim.

Police said they were called about a family disturbance. Reports said the 53-year-old boyfriend of the “suspect’s” mother reported that the 16-year-old had stabbed him with a knife, was “under the influence” and was “vandalizing property.” When they arrived, police said they told the teenager to drop the knife and when he refused, they shot him.

But the public has a right to be skeptical. Police often use these reports to justify their killings, calling their victims suspects, emphasizing how dangerous they are, and focusing on drug use and property damage to mark people for death. The public never gets the bigger picture behind the story. And police never ask if they could solve the problem without violence.

CSO OC members went door to door to learn what happened from neighbors and to connect with the impacted family. Multiple neighbors said they heard police breaking down a door. One said she heard between ten and 20 gunshots, and a mother crying out, “You killed my baby!” CSO OC met members of the family weeping just feet away from their taped-off complex. These details start to paint a different picture from the story the police project in their social media and local news outlets.

CSO OC will be having a protest on behalf of the family and all victims of police crimes in Santa Ana on Friday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the intersection of W McArthur Boulevard and S Main Street.

These victims include people like 18-year-old Victor Lopez, who just four months earlier was chased by SAPD into a parking structure. But what SAPD failed to mention was that it was his own apartment complex, or that they shot Lopez three times in the back while he was attempting to surrender. They do not mention that Lopez was driving with his fiancé and one-year-old son. Instead, they focus on a firearm he dropped while exiting the vehicle, which is not a death sentence, and the firearm was not used. SAPD claims it does not need to release more body camera footage to the public but faces yet another civil rights lawsuit for the police killing.

All of this is why CSO OC fights for community control of the police. We have a basic right to decide on all police matters where we live. That includes the ability to have independent and transparent investigations into these killings, and the ability to hold police accountable for killing our children. If you would like to meet us or would like our support as an organization, please reach out at Instagram, Facebook, or email at [email protected].

#SantaAnaCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #CSOOC