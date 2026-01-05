Santa Ana opposes war with Venezuela, calls President Maduro’s release

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On January 3, a crowd of protesters rallied on the intersection of Bristol and McFadden to protest the United States military air strikes on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro. The protest occurred at the historic intersection where just last year a large protest took place against the inauguration of Donald Trump.

“U.S. hands off Venezuela!” and “Free Maduro now!” chanted the protesters while waving signs that read “Stop Trump’s missile attacks” and “No blood for oil.”

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) member Rain Mendoza kicked off the protest stating, “ We are out here in the streets today to protest the U.S. military assault on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro! We the FRSO stand firmly in solidarity with Maduro and the proud revolutionary people of Venezuela.” Mendoza continued, “This administration is not even trying to disguise their intentions for this military act of aggression. They are spelling out their true intentions which are regime change and to rob Venezuela’s oil and valuable minerals.”

The crowd called for solidarity with President Maduro as they chanted, “¡Maduro amigo, El pueblo está contigo!” Cars honked their horns in support and pedestrians passing by joined the chanting in support of the protest.

FRSO member David Pulido said “The Venezuelan people are determined to protect the Bolivarian Revolution. They have endured a U.S. campaign of economic sanctions and sabotage for over 25 years. Now they are enduring open war. Today those people are out in the streets refusing to kneel to the U.S. empire.” Pulido ended by saying, “We who live in the United States have a special responsibility to oppose this criminal war! We live in the belly of the imperialist beast. Our government is the one waging this war!”

“Enough of the attacks on Venezuela, the occupation of Latin America, and the genocidal blockade of Cuba!” cried out Cal Saunders of the Democratic Socialists of America. “This comes on the back of months of attacks on innocent Venezuelan fishermen that the Trump regime has baselessly claimed were drug runners. Trump has even called the drugs weapons of mass destruction. These are the same lies the Bush administration used to lie into war with Iraq.

Protesters marched across the intersection yelling the chants, “From Venezuela to the Middle East, we demand justice! We demand peace!” and “Hands off Venezuela now! Turn those missile strikes around!” before closing out. The protest ended with a call to action to oppose the U.S. war on Venezuela.

#SantaAnaCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #Maduro #FRSO