Santa Ana marches for May Day

By Emma Gottfried

Santa Ana, CA – On May 1, nearly 300 people packed into Sasscer Park for International Workers’ Day. The rally and march, which also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the immigrant mega marches, was organized by the Orange County May Day Coalition. The energy in the crowd grew as the emcee of the rally, Abe Quintana from Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) led chants of “ICE out of Santa Ana! ICE out of OC!”

Michelle Ceballos from UAW started by emphasizing “the wealthy have extracted more and more profit from us, kept our wages low, raised prices, and bought out our politicians! It doesn’t have to be this way! May Day reminds us that when we fight, we win!”

Speaking on the immigrant mega marches 20 years ago Ceballos added, “In 2006, on a Day Without an Immigrant, millions hit the streets to defeat an anti-immigrant law, and won. In January, hundreds of thousands across the U.S. shut it down, to get ICE to back off. Today, people joined the call to shut it down again, to keep building momentum for a mass movement!”

Erika Armenta, the wife of Noe Rodriguez, a man who was killed by Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) is also a member of CSO OC. Armenta told the crowd, “We need community control of the police to ensure that officers who have taken the lives of our loved ones face consequences-specifically, that they be fired and subsequently imprisoned. They must be held accountable for the lives they have unjustly snatched away!”

Armenta also spoke of CSO OC’s fight for immigrant rights, “Our Immigration Committee works with the working-class immigrants of the Coach Royal mobile home park who are fighting unjust evictions and abuse from Kingsley Management Corporation.”

Hussein Imreish from the Palestinian Youth Movement said,“ For the past two years we have seen how essential the labor movement is for Palestine. Through our campaigns such as Mask of Maersk and the Peoples Arms Embargo we have connected with principled and dedicated workers who reject the imperialist forces inflicting violence and exploiting our people.”

Diana Terreros from Freedom Road Socialist Organization Orange County (FRSO OC) kicked off her speech by saying, “Immigrants are super exploited to increase the profits of the billionaires.” Terreros spoke about the local example of Kingsley. “They do illegal terrible things to the residents all for profit and then count on the residents being too afraid to fight back due to their status. They have even threatened to call ICE on them! Shame!” Terreros finished with a call to action by saying, “We are an organization of fighters working shoulder to shoulder with the working class and have a real strategy to build a united front against these capitalists and you should join us in this fight!”

Gaby Hernandez from Chicanos Unidos stated, “We have worked heavily and led the campaign against gang injunctions. Gang injunctions create prisons in our communities without walls.” Hernandez added that “We started fighting against injunctions in 2006 and just a few months ago we were able to shut down injunctions here in Orange County!”

At the height of the rally, the large crowd started marching. The protesters stopped traffic, fully taking over the road, chanting “ICE out of OC!”, “Donald Trump, let’s be clear! Immigrants are welcome here!” and “Jail killer cops!” throughout downtown as the crowd filled the busy streets.

The crowd held up signs saying “No Ice! Stop the deportations,” “Workers Forever, CEOs never” and “Fight for workers' and immigrants’ rights” while passing cars gave honks of support.

While marching, David Pulido, a member of FRSO OC and a chant leader for the march, brought attention to the parking lot where 73-year-old Miguel Chavez was brutally arrested by the SAPD in 2022. “They shot him with less-lethal rounds and sicced a K-9 dog at him! He later died from his wounds!” This started powerful chants of “Justice for Miguel Chavez!” and “Jail killer cops!”

This OC May Day coalition was comprised of and included organizers from CSO OC, OC DSA, FRSO OC, UAW, Harbor Institute, El Centro Cultural de Mexico, Code Pink OC, OC Peace Coalition, CHIRLA, Orange County Banner Drop, OC Mutual Aid, Chicanos Unidos, Palestinian Youth Movement Orange County Environmental Justice, General Strike US, Nuestras Manos, Santa Ana Lucha, Santa Ana Active Streets, Save Orange Hills, Green Party of OC, Union de Barrio, VietRISE and Climate Action Campaign and.

#SantaAnaCA #CA #OC #OrangeCounty #MayDay #InternationalWorkersDay #ImmigrantRights #Labor #CSOOC