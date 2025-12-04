Santa Ana demands justice on first angelversary of Noe Rodriguez

By David Pulido

Santa Ana, CA – The curbside of Casa Linda Furniture was transformed as community members and activists gathered to honor Noe Rodriguez on December 1, the anniversary of his death. Last December Santa Ana Police Officers Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra confronted Rodriguez while he was having a mental health crisis, gave three commands in English only, and fired 29 bullets at the unarmed Chicano.

Erika Armenta, Rodriguez’s wife, spoke in Spanish in front of the wall where Noe was shot. “I don’t have the words to describe the pain my daughters; my family and I have gone through in losing my husband. His life was taken right here on a day like today just one year ago by two police officers of the city, who failed in their job to protect the people of Santa Ana, as they often do.”

The vigil took place where Rodriguez was killed. An alley between a parking structure and a furniture store was now occupied by an altar. On its surface were framed photos of Noe, a bouquet of flowers, candles, and pan y chocolate prepared by Armenta.

Armenta said, “Cases like Noe’s happen very often in our society, which means it is corrupt and we must fight to change it! Demanding justice is a constant struggle.”

Seven women, one man and two children from El Rebaño del Señor de la Parroquia San Columbano joined with Armenta in prayer. The attendance of multiple generations of Chicanos, including some who speak only Spanish, reflected how Rodriguez’s death has been felt in Santa Ana. The city is majority Chicano and has experienced years of racist police terror.

Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) member Abraham Quintana said, “When Erika and other CSO members confront the city council with the truth, Mayor Valerie Amezcua and Councilmembers Phil Bacerra and David Penaloza expose themselves as shameless servants of the police. They would rather ignore her testimony and defend killer cops like Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra than do the right thing and fire them. They are teaching us a valuable lesson: in this system the police are not here to protect us, but to uphold a social system that keeps Chicanos and immigrants down. They are also teaching us that the city is not going to give us justice. We have to take it!”

The people roared, “Justice for Noe Rodriguez!” towards oncoming traffic. “Luis Casillas? Lock him up! Isaac Ibarra? Lock him up!”

Both Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra have been involved in killings since Noe’s death. On January 1. Casillas shot Henry Gonzalez Jr. in the head despite warnings from his mother that Henry was suicidal. Then on January 15, Isaac Ibarra helped several officers brutally arrest Freddie Washington at a Holiday Inn in Santa Ana. Later Washington died in police custody under mysterious circumstances. The city has not released more information despite CSO filing a Public Records Act request into the incident.

Armenta’s two daughters, aged seven and nine, proudly sang Te Amo, Papa to commemorate their father. They often join Armenta and other CSO OC members while door knocking for its police accountability campaigns. At the vigil they excitedly served hot chocolate, pan and sandwiches to attendees. Both brave and bright, these daughters have had to grieve and fight for justice at the same time.

The vigil was a testament to the human cost of police killings in Santa Ana. But the city’s response has been the opposite: they have condescendingly downplayed over 150 emails and dozens of public comments demanding justice for Rodriguez’s death. They bring up the Officer Bill of Rights to suggest that firing officers before the investigation is finished could result in a lawsuit against the city.

But the city ignores the fact that right now the city is quietly facing multiple lawsuits because of police killings. Two have been filed for the police killing of Noe Rodriguez and another regarding the 2022 killing of unarmed 72-year-old Miguel Chavez. The city of Santa Ana has paid $24 million in police lawsuit settlements between 2011 and 2020.

“When killer cops are on patrol, what do we need? Community control!” shouted the protesters.

Erika Armenta closed her statement describing her husband: “It is impossible for us to not feel pain and cry when remembering his beautiful spirit, to remember how noble, how happy and kind Noe was. He had a big heart, he loved to dance and sing in high spirits. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him knows who he was, but now all we can do is hold on to the memories of someone who was an amazing friend and who hated the injustices we now see. I think it is important and good to talk to younger generations about my husband’s case because no one deserves what happened to him, and no mental health crisis should be a death sentence.”

#SantaAnaCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #CSOOC