Santa Ana demands justice for Renee Good, ICE out of OC

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On Friday, January 9, about 300 protesters chanted “Justice for Renee Good” and “ICE out of Santa Ana” at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office on Civic Center. They held a spray painted banner that read “Fuck ICE!” and signs reading “We demand justice!”

This site has been one of struggle where protesters have tried to block federal vans from exiting in the past year. As protesters started chanting, federal agents attempted to intimidate the crowd using their PA system, but the protesters stood their ground in front of the building chanting.

Diana Terreros with Community Service Organization Orange County’s (CSO OC) Immigration Committee kicked off the protest stating “We are here because Trump has unleashed his federal agents on our neighborhoods for his mass deportation campaign and they continue to escalate. Last year they sent the National Guard out in an attempt to quell protests demanding ICE out of our cities. They’ve pulled guns on ICE watchers and brutalized the community members they are detaining. And now in the last week alone, there have been four shootings by federal agents.”

Terreros added “And this is just in the last couple of days! In 2025, over 30 people died at the hands of ICE.”

Rain Mendoza of CSO OC’s Immigration Committee added, “Renee Good is a hero to her community and should be alive today! Meanwhile, her three children have now lost a parent and her wife has lost a spouse, the disgusting worm Jonathon Ross is at home with his family according to disgraced Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem. Shame! We demand the arrest of Jonathon Ross. We demand an end to deportations!”

A member of ICE out of Lake Forest reminded the crowd, “When we’re met with threats and intimidation, we do what politics and local governments have failed to do. We respond. We work together to build the future we want to see. One that we can be proud of. One that can take care of everyone.”

Reverend Oona Casanova with Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE Justice) told the crowd, “Just one week ago, over New Years Eve celebrations, an off-duty ICE agent shot and killed Keith Porter in Northridge. Bringing the total number of death or injury to nearly a dozen just in the Los Angeles area alone. And this is why we are here today. To speak up, to stand out, and to cry out for justice.”

The protesters chanted “Justice for Keith Porter!”

The crowd of protesters then took the streets to march, with a banner reading “Legalization for all of the undocumented!” and “Community control of the police!” leading the way. Protesters angrily chanted “Jonathan Ross! Lock him up!” The crowd marched down 1st Street, taking up all lanes of traffic. They were met with honks of support and even a school bus full of young Chicanos joining in on the chants.

Once protesters returned to the federal building, a member of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) exclaimed, “No politician is coming to save us! Shame! The supreme court is not coming to save us! Shame! No law enforcement is coming to save us! Shame!”

David Pulido of CSO OC’s Police Accountability Committee recalled the Santa Ana Police Department’s (SAPD) actions during Trump’s mass deportation campaign stating, “SAPD helped ICE! They pushed people back and let vans leave the federal building to kidnap our families!” He added, “And look around! How did SAPD respond when they learned that the people would demand justice for the death of Renee Nicole Good? They closed the streets! They put up the barricades! They let ICE hide! That is why our committee fights for community control of the police.”

Matthew Compton of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) stated “This killing is a massive escalation of repression against those of us who fight back against this racist Trump administration.” He offered a solution, “That is why we must get rid of this system through revolution and implement socialism. Socialism is a system that will give power to the multinational working class. Socialism and revolution is the only way forward.”

The protest was organized by CSO OC and endorsed by CLUE Justice, ICE out of Lake Forest, FRSO, DSA, and OC Environmental Justice.

CSO OC will be hosting another protest on January 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the federal building for Trump's one-year anniversary in office to demand an end to deportations.

#SantaAnaCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #ReneeGood #CSOOC