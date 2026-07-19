Santa Ana demands justice for Lorenzo Salgado and Joan Sebastian; hands off Nadia

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On Wednesday evening, July 15, around 70 protesters took over the corner of Bristol and 1st in Santa Ana with the rallying cry, “Justice for Lorenzo Salgao Araujo! Justice for Joan Sebastian Guerrero!” “Hands off Nadia!” This protest was put on during a national week of action that was called by the Legalization 4 All Network to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Joan Sebastian Guerrero, and immigrants’ rights activist Nadia Topete.

“Today, we are here because in just one week, Immigration and Custom Enforcement has killed three people! Shame!”, stated Diana Terreros from Community Organization Orange County (CSO OC).

Terreros continued with describing the two known men who were murdered by ICE, “Lorenzo was killed in Houston and had lived in the U.S. for 35 years. He was simply on his way to work after picking up his crew when ICE decided to stop him and murder him. They were in unmarked cars and did not have body cameras. Joan Sebastian Guerrero was a 26-year-old Colombian living in Maine. He was murdered also after ICE initiated a traffic stop. They shot and killed him while his partner and three-year-old daughter watched.”

A moment of silence was then held for all victims of ICE.

“We are here to demand an end to ICE murders, an end to deportations, ICE out of our neighborhoods, and legalization for all!” exclaimed Terreros as she closed out.

“Sin justicia no hay paz!” and “ICE out of Santa Ana!”chanted the protesters.

Luis Morales Pedraza Babylon from CSO OC immigration committee stated, “The attempt to silence Nadia is not just an attack on her; it is a calculated tactic to keep every single one of us in the dark. The same systems that fear Nadia’s voice are the same systems that claimed the lives of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Guerrero. These are not isolated tragedies. They are the result of a system that treats our families as disposable.”

Babylon spoke regarding the repression immigrant rights activist Nadia Topete from Centro CSO in Los Angeles is facing. She has been subpoenaed by the FBI to appear before a grand jury twice and twice she has resisted.

Rachel from AlianzaTransLatinx took the mic, “Today we raise our voice for the victims and those also still detained by ICE. Our humanity does not end when we cross a border. We demand transparency and an investigation when a person is killed in detention or at the hands of ICE!”

“My heart breaks and I am filled with rage every time another family, another life is destroyed by the unimaginable cruelty of ICE. We must honor Lorenzo, Joan, and every single life taken by ICE by showing up to this fight and by winning!” stated Jenna Perez, member of CSO OC immigration committee.

Perez continued, “We are also fighting alongside our immigrant neighbors in our local community right here in Santa Ana. Residents and families of the mobile home park Coach Royal have suffered abuse, harassment, and immigrant residents have been threatened with ICE being called on them. They have even had their homes illegally stolen from them by the Kingsley Corporation. Join us as we fight alongside the residents of Coach Royal and say fuera Kingsley!”

The protesters then marched around the large four-way intersection while holding signs stating “Killer ICE off our streets,” “Stop the deportations” and “Justice for those murdered by ICE.”

Rain Mendoza of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization took the mic, “Lorenzo Salgado and Joan Sebastian are the tenth and eleventh people to be killed in an ICE-related operation under the Trump administration. The inhumane violence done to immigrants is nothing new as deportation efforts have historically been fatal.”

Mendoza continued, “During mass deportations of the Great Depression and Operation Wetback, immigrants and Chicanos were deported and also died either in detention centers or during immigration operations. This is why I am a communist fighting for socialist revolution and overthrowing the ruling class. Only socialist revolution which brings about an end to the ruling class that steps on our necks and allows killer cops and ICE agents to shoot us down, can bring a change.”

“Justicia para Lorenzo Araujo! Justicia para Joan Sebastian Guerrero!”chanted the protesters as they took up both ends of the corner as more cars honked in support.

The action was organized by Community Service Organization OC as a response to a call to action by the Legalization 4 All Network. If you would like to connect with CSO OC you can contact them through Instagram at CSO.OC or gmail at [email protected].

#SantaAnaCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CSOOC #L4A