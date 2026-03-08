San Jose union nurses hold protest, demanding healthcare for all and ICE out of hospitals

By John Duroyan

San Jose, CA – On March 3, around 40 nurses affiliated with the California Nurses Association gathered after 2 p.m. near the Federal Building in downtown San Jose, to support healthcare for all and demanding that hospitals keep ICE out.

The protest speakers included nurses who had worked in healthcare for decades.

Monte Wright, a member of the California Nurses Association, who had been a nurse for 31 years, stated, “Most importantly, we're out to let the public know that healthcare's a human right, and that everybody deserves healthcare.”

Wright continued “Nobody should have to weigh their safety over getting healthcare. And when they come into our hospitals, it should be a sanctuary, not a place of fear.

In many cities, ICE targets immigrant patients. This has forced many to make the difficult choice of risking deportation to access treatment, or avoiding hospitals with potential ICE presence, having to endure life threatening medical conditions without a doctor.

When asked about the chief demands of the nurses, Wright stated, “One of our chief demands is that our public hospitals implement SP 81, which involves training our nurses, what to do when ICE arrives, training our nurses how to recognize a judicial warrant, and having clear signage in the hospital that shows restricted areas. The law has been enacted since September with an enforcement date of November, and to this day, it's not being readily enforced in our area, in our private hospitals.”

One such private hospital is Kaiser Permanente, of which Wright is an employee. UNAC had been on a four-week strike against Kaiser just last month. Wright briefly mentioned CNA’s struggle against Kaiser’s higherups, “Our contract will be up August 31. We want Kaiser to bargain fairly.”

“We also are protesting the Big Bad Bill that took away funding for Medicare and sent it directly to ICE,” he explained. “Around the U.S. citizens [are] dying, children detained. Their parents [are also] detained, and these detention centers are disgusting. So, yes, we are against ICE’s presence, especially don't want them in the Bay.”

When asked about how fellow workers could support striking nurses, Wright ended off emphasizing the importance of class solidarity. “Anytime you see nurses outside the hospital, you know there's a problem on the inside,” he said. “So today, we were out there protesting ICE in the Bay, and we call on our brothers and sisters in other unions to join us in solidarity. And, of course, that goes both ways. Nurses have always been by the sides of all unions in this area, and we always will be.”

The protest comes at a time of heightened activity among organized labor in the Bay area. With workers across all sectors standing strong against ICE and Trump, a strong front is building here, setting the stage for sharper labor struggles in the leadup to May Day and beyond.

