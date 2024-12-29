San Jose Starbucks workers strike, joining more than 300 stores, 5000 workers nationwide

By staff

San Jose, CA – On December 24, Starbucks workers took to the picket line at Capitol Square Mall, one of the busiest locations in San Jose. They joined more than 5000-plus workers across the country as part of a five-day Unfair Labor Practices (ULP) strike.

The strike comes after more than nine months of bargaining between Starbucks Workers United, the union representing the interests and will of the baristas and shift leads at unionized locations, and Starbucks Corporation.

Starbucks Corporation promised its workers in February of 2024 that it would move forward with good faith bargaining and follow through with resolving its violations of labor law against its unionizing workers. This promise of good faith bargaining fell through as Starbucks Corporation offered a meager 1.5% raise, a raise which the workers of SBWU called “laughable” and “insulting.” Meanwhile, the new CEO of the company, Brian Niccol, received a $133 million compensation package, makes $53,000 every hour. He has a private jet paid for by “the company,” but actually the jet is paid by the company’s profit off the labor of the rank-and-file workers of Starbucks.

Chants included “2-4-6-8! Starbucks come negotiate! 3-5-7-9! Don’t cross the picket line!” and “Who has the power? We’ve got the power! What kind of power? Worker power!” as well as “What do we want? A contract! When do we want it? Now!” and “If we don't get it? Shut it down!”

“He is paid $56,000 an hour, we don't make that in a year. Starbucks in the same breath claims they just do not have the money to give us ample raises,” said Devasya Kumar, who is a barista at the striking location at Capitol Square Mall, referring to Niccol, echoing the common sentiment across the striking workforce of unionized baristas.

December 24 was the last day of the strike. With the strike occurring before and on Christmas Eve, the workers of unionized locations intend to put considerable financial pressure on the company to resolve its unfair labor practices and resume bargaining in good faith. “We want answers, and striking is our last resort,” said Kumar.

