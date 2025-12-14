San Jose Starbucks worker shares perspective on strike

By John Duroyan

San Jose, CA – Since the start of December, the Starbucks Workers’ Union (SBWU) has been on a national strike. In what has been dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion,” the aim of the workers has been to disrupt the Starbucks corporation during one of its traditionally most busy times, the holiday season.

In San Jose, the SBWU has voted to join the strike. Devasya Kumar, a barista and strike captain of the Capitol Square Mall Starbucks location, shared his store’s experience in participating in the strike. He captains the evening picket line. His store has shut down completely.

Kumar explained, “Our first and foremost reason for going on strike nationally is that we’re on an unfair labor practices strike. The company has, since our first union store up in Buffalo, had hundreds of labor violations. To this day most of them have not been corrected or rectified whatsoever. The baristas who suffered under this straight up illegal oppression, they have not seen justice.”

The signs held up by the picketers’ included slogans such as “No contract, no Starbucks!” and “Baristas on strike!”

Kumar stated, “We reached our boiling point after years and years of stalling negotiations and Starbucks just refusing to show up at the table and right their wrongs. We reached the boiling point.” He also discussed the eagerness of his fellow workers going on strike in spite of their relative lack of experience.

“At the moment, we are the only store in San Jose is striking. It is quite a burden for all of us. But, if we're not going to do it, who else is going to do it for us?” Kumar continued, “The baristas here at Capitol Square Mall are willing to face that uncertainty no matter what, and they're willing to fight for a good contract.”

The SBWU nationally has been struggling for a better contract for years now, and with Starbucks CEO Bryan Nichols facing mounting pressure from both the striking workers and his own shareholders, many of the strikers are hopeful for a breakthrough in negotiations.

“The more you ignore a union,” Kumar explained, “the more it's going to strike later on and it's just going to keep happening and happening.”

When asked if he had any calls to action as to ways people outside of the SBWU could support baristas in their fight for a fair contract, Kumar said, “In the least, just don't buy Starbucks from anywhere, even Target, don't engage with the company. Support your workers and just remember, you know, even if you're not in the service industry or the fast food industry, a strong, united, unionized working class benefits everyone, not just the fast food industry, not just baristas.”

Kumar concluded, “The stronger the working class in one area, the stronger it will become in another. It will ripple, it will spread. So just know that we are out here and we are not only fighting for our interest, but also yours.”

The Red Cup Rebellion is expected to continue through the duration of December, and much of the union is intent on mounting further strike actions until Bryan Nichols and Starbucks management is willing to make concessions.

