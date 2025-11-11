San Jose protests Trump's deployment of federal agents

By staff

San Jose, CA – On October 23, over 200 community members rallied together at San Jose City Hall to protest the Trump administration’s deployment of over 100 ICE and CBP agents into the San Francisco Bay Area, and to demand an end to the terror inflicted on Chicano and immigrant families by ICE.

Uriel Magdaleno of the Community Service Organization (CSO) San Jose addressed the crowd, “We do not back off of our movement, we do not cower at a time like this, we continue to push our mass movement.” Magdaleno continued, “we will not back down, we will not tolerate ICE in our neighborhoods.”

In addition to CSO, several other organizations joined in the action, including the League for Filipino Students, Latinas Contra Cancer, and Amigos de Guadalupe. Local politicians including Peter Ortiz and Betty Duong also spoke.

Finn Albano from the League for Filipino Students addressed the crowd, “The struggles that we all face such as deportations and detentions in the U.S., as well as the poverty and corruption back in the Philippines all stem from the same fundamental problems – imperialism, feudalism and bureaucrat capitalism.”

As the crowd got riled up, Albano continued “This is why we must come together and only through mobilization in the South Bay can there be genuine change because when people are organized, people also learn to fight with us!”

The rally finished with chants that show solidarity with the undocumented and Chicano community. John Duroyan from Students for a Democratic Societychanted “When immigrant rights are under attack what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

Trump deployed CBP agents to Alameda, but, due to protest actions and large mass pushback, Trump called off the deployment.

