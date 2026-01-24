San Jose protests 1 year of Trump and Project 2025

San Jose, CA – On Saturday, January 17, San Jose Against War (SJAW) demonstrated against Trump’s second term and one year of Project 2025.

The group gathered at a busy intersection in the heart of Silicon Valley, leading chants and holding banners and signs as afternoon commuters looked on, many honking and waving as they passed by. Protesters carried signs reading, “Legalization for all!” “Silicon Valley has blood on their hands!” and “San Jose divest from genocide.”

After more protesters joined the group, they marched together across the intersection towards Santana Row, a popular mixed-use residential shopping center – one of the only of its kind in the U.S. As the protesters marched into the commercial center, their thunderous chants drew the curious attention of nearby patrons and workers, as well as many waves, smiles and nods of support as they continued on.

The march came to a halt in the heart of the outdoor mall as SJAW organizers introduced the first speaker of the day.

Drusie Kazanova, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “All working and oppressed people share a common enemy in Trump and the billionaire class. From Palestine, to Venezuela, to Los Angeles, to Minneapolis, to San Jose, we are fighting for our liberation from the very same oppressors.”

Ethan Phan of SJAW gave a speech at the protest after attending an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.‘s 97th birthday. He quoted a speech from 1967, by which time Dr. King had come to “see the [Vietnam] war as an enemy of the poor and to attack it as such.”

Phan continued, saying, “It is clear that if Dr. King were around today he would agree that sending asinine amounts of military aid to bomb and starve civilians and children in occupied Palestine is unacceptable! I am certain Dr. King would also vehemently denounce and decry the current U.S. military escalations happening with Venezuela, Iran and with ICE right here in our backyard.”

After speeches, protest organizers led the crowd back to the corner they started from and thanked everyone for coming out, and called on people to show up for an upcoming protest against proposed ICE operations during the Super Bowl, which is being hosted in San Jose, on February 8.

