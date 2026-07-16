San Jose protest demands justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

By staff

San Jose, CA – On July 12, around 75 community members rallied together at the Mexican Heritage Plaza after the Community Service Organization San Jose (CSO San Jose) called an emergency action to protest the ICE murder of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Texas and to demand an end to the political repression directed at Los Angles immigrant rights activist Nadia Topete.

Edwin Salazar of the Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services (CARAS) stated, “If it’s him this week, is it going to be us next? Who's going to be next?”

Salazar continued “We’re angry, we’re upset. But we can continue to show up consistently every single month, every single week, every single day. We’re supporting our immigrant communities here in San Jose, in California, in America!”

Uriel Magdaleno, a member of CSO San Jose, read a statement by the Legalization for All Network in which he gives details on the unjust pursuit Salgado-Araujo faced by ICE agents. Magdaleno stated “ICE agents had no jurisdiction to perform local traffic stops. They lie and this is what they use to justify an ICE agent opening fire and shooting Salgado-Araujo in the stomach.”

Magdaleno later brought up a case in which ICE, in Texas, took a life in a similar manner, stating, “On February 24, 2026, 23-year-old Ruben-Ray Martinez, a Chicano U.S. citizen, was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Shame!” Magdaleno finished off his speech chanting, “Justice for Lorenzo” and “Hands off Nadia!”

Kim Cortéz-Solorio with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “The monopoly capitalist class is set on attacking the Chicano nation and continues to use ICE as its primary means of carrying out their brutality against Chicanos and immigrants.”

Cortéz-Solorio continued, “Centro CSO members Nadia Topete and Alejandro Orellana are trying to be silenced by [Assistant U.S. Attorney] Bill Essayli. We stand in solidarity and say protesting is not a crime!”

The rally ended with chanting that showed solidarity with those who were martyred by ICE. Kim Cortez-Solorio and Jessica Aviles led chants including, “Justice for Lorenzo,” “Justice For Renee” and “ICE out!” The chanting was followed by a group called Singing Solidarity who brought community members together by singing at the end of the action.

#SanJoseCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #KillerICE #InJusticeSystem #ICE #CSOSanJose