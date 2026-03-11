San José marches in solidarity with immigrant women on International Women's Day

By Uriel Magdaleno

San José, CA – Over 100 people gathered on March 8 in downtown San José for a rally and march to Robert F. Peckham Federal Building courthouse. Protesters condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s brutalization of women throughout Trump’s second term, including Renee Nicole Good, who ICE fatally shot in Minneapolis.

San José organizations, as part of the San José Coalition Against Trump (SJCAT), called the rally to demand an end to Trump’s attacks on women, emphasizing immigrant women on this International Women's Day.

Trump’s immigration enforcement has resulted in the financial instability of households impacting undocumented families, advocates say.

Jessica Aviles, co-chair of the Community Service Organization San José (CSO SJ), highlighted women impacted in the South Bay by ICE. Aby Peńa, wife of Ulises Peña Lopez, and her daughter found themselves facing economic and health instability due to ICE’s separation of their family. “Although Aby has been faced with hardships, she has not backed down,” Aviles said. Aviles stated that CSO SJ continues to demand Legalization for All and ICE out of San José.

Community leader Teresita Garcia with Pacientes Defensoras spoke about the need to speak for impacted women and to be in solidarity with women who, due to Trump’s cuts, are finding it difficult to access medical treatment.

“We must unite to win all that can be won,” stated Megan Sweet, San José district of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization member.

“There is no liberation for all women if immigrant women are still threatened by ICE,” Sweet continued, calling for solidarity with immigrant women. Sweet also condemned attacks against trans women in the United States and U.S. and Israeli bombing of women in Iran.

Shaena Reyes, San Jose Against War member stated, “We have seen recently in Iran, the U.S. and Israel bombed a girl’s school.” According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the bombing killed at least 165 people. Reyes demanded that the city of San Jose pass an ethical investment policy, divesting city funds from major corporations such as Microsoft that have contracts with ICE and Israel.

Union president of the Association of County Educators, Riju Krishna, spoke out against layoffs and for standing in solidarity with educators in the South Bay who are currently fighting for a decent contract that defends education.

“Women, especially immigrant women, show up every single day. We speak, we stand up, we fight back,” Krishna stated. She condemned the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s proposed classroom closures as what would result in negatively impacting families and educators in San José.

“Our fight is bigger than one contract, because we stand together today for freedom, dignity and justice,” stated Krishna.

#SanJoseCA #CA #WomensMovement #InternationalWomensDay