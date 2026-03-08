San Jose demands U.S. hands off Cuba, Venezuela, Iran

By Philip Nguyen

San Jose, CA – On the evening of Tuesday, March 3, about 40 people gathered in front of the steps of Dr. MLK Jr. Library in the heart of downtown San Jose to protest U.S. intervention in Venezuela, the intensified blockade on Cuba, and the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

A colorful array of flags for Cuba, Venezuela and Iran flew, along with signs saying, “End the blockade on Cuba,” “Hands off Venezuela” and “No war with Iran.”

Drusie Kazanova, member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “It’s barely March, we’ve already seen Trump escalate his aggression against Cuba, Venezuela and Iran, three of the world’s strongest and most steadfast opponents of U.S. imperialism.”

Kazanova continued, “The decline of U.S. imperialism is accelerating. Trump is trying to preserve the dying U.S. empire, and control of the Middle East and Latin America is a part of that project.”

Nassim Nouri, an Iranian-American and member of the Green Party of Santa Clara County, said, “Every socialist country that has raised its fist, its hope, its humanity and its resources for the people, has been subjected to crushing attacks and sanctions and deprivation by the U.S. empire.”

Akubundu Amazu of the All African Peoples Revolutionary Party spoke to the crowd, “There is a common denominator between all these places that U.S. imperialism goes against and that is oil. They all have resources that this war machine desperately needs. But the people are organizing against this!”

Joan Simon of the San Jose Peace and Justice Center spoke about the difference in peoples’ rights in Cuba and the U.S. saying, “In the Cuban constitution everyone has the right to healthcare and education. Just think about how different our country could be if we prioritized people over profit. That is why Cuba is such a danger to the U.S.”

Dyon Capote, a Cuban-American and member of San Jose Against War said, “We will not be silent at the time when Trump launches wars of aggression, and justifies the kidnapping of Venezuela’s president. Nor will we remain silent when the U.S. intensifies a policy of economic warfare on Cuba!”

Sharat Lin, another member of the San Jose Peace and Justice speaking on their experience observing elections in Cuba and Venezuela and compared it to U.S. elections, saying, “The turnout in Cuba’s constitutional referendum was 90% whereas in the U.S. we’re lucky if we get 60% participation,” highlighting how much more confidence Cubans have in their democracy than their counterparts in the U.S.

Tim Phan of Students for a Democratic Society at San Jose State University stated, “We condemn the U.S. Israeli strikes on not just Iran, but on Palestine and the rest of the world!”

Phan continued, “From Mexico to the Philippines, to Palestine and Iran, we will stop the American war machine and say, ‘Hell no!’”

The rally ended with a call to action by San Jose Against War and their allies to mobilize at the San Jose City Council meeting on March 24 at 1:30 p.m. to demand the city pass an ethical investment policy which would divest and bar any further investment in companies with ties to Israel, ICE and the prison system.

#SanJoseCA #CA #Cuba #Venezuela #Iran #AntiWarMovement