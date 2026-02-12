San José demands ICE out of Super Bowl, no killer ICE in San José

By Uriel Magdaleno

San Jose, CA – Over 1000 protesters marched and rallied during the Super Bowl LX, February 8, to demand Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of San José. Activists, community organizations and unions rallied against the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) threat to conduct immigration enforcement during the Super Bowl LX.

Since Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem first announced in October that ICE would be “all over” the Super Bowl, DHS and ICE have backtracked on their statements that the federal agencies will take part in immigration enforcement during the game. The Community Service Organization San José (CSO SJ) says the backtracking is the result of the grassroots preparation led by a broad coalition against Trump’s Agenda, which put ICE on the retreat.

CSO SJ, along with a broad coalition including the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), San José District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, The Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN) and Working Partnerships USA (WPUSA) and other local community organizations and unions, stayed firm in their decision to protest, emphasizing that officials’ assurances of “no mass raids” did not ensure safety from families being torn apart and arrests still occurring.

The rally took place near a local church, then took over the streets to march to an intersection near the stadium. The march included “Ice out” and “End the deportations” banners as well as signs bearing slogans such as “Killer ICE off our streets” and “Legalization for all.” Most notably, the protesters held portraits of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, demanding justice for the community legal observers who ICE shot and killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“We saw resistance bloom last month in Minneapolis,” said John Duroyan of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Duroyan noted the mass upsurge and resistance of the immigrant rights movement throughout the country, after ICE’s escalation of attacks towards Chicano, Mexican and Central American communities regardless of their legal status.

CSO SJ member Pan Breceda, as part of the Legalization for All network (L4A) stated, “CSO SJ fights for reforms like ‘legalization for all’ which will eliminate all basis of discrimination based on legal status.” Braceda noted the anniversary of the Treaty of Guadalupe of Hidalgo and its failures to secure civil and economic rights of Chicanos.

Amongst Braceda’s demands of no more money for ICE and no more deportations, CSO SJ announced the formation of the new San José Coalition Against Trump as an “action-based coalition that will not allow ICE, DHS, CBP or any federal agency to kidnap or harass our immigrant community members during the Super Bowl game and local events.”

The protest was attended by students ranging from high school to university, after an upsurge in student walkouts. Megan Sweet of Students for a Democratic Society SJSU stated that group, “has continued to demand San Jose State University divest from funds withholdings in companies that directly facilitate and profit off of deportation services, border security and mass surveillance.”

SEIU members from Local 521 and United Healthcare Workers, Seema Patel and Tammy Danhota, spoke about Trump’s attacks against workers and oppressed people’s movements.

“I’m here to say that’s not going to happen under our watch; we want ICE to stop all of their deportations,” Danhota stated. “We demand for legalization for all and an end to the criminalization of immigrants,”

Philip Nguyen, a San Jose Against War (SJAW) member, condemned ICE’s use of Israeli surveillance technology against undocumented immigrants. He noted the collaboration between ICE and Israel and similar tactics used in Gaza and called on the city of San Jose to divest from companies involved with Israel.

The march continued after the program, heading towards the stadium while protesters chanted “Stand up, fight back!”

#SanJoseCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #SJCSO #SuperBowl #Featured