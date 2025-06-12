San José, CA: Anti-ICE protest shuts down ICE offices for two days

By staff

San José, CA – On June 6, around 100 people came out to Blossom Hill Road in San Jose to protest recent ICE arrests. According to the Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network, ICE made many arrests during immigration check-ins, causing activists to make an emergency call to action.

The Solidarity and Unity Network, consisting of Human Agenda and the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, held a press conference and rally outside of U.S. Customs and Immigration Service offices in Blossom Hill.

Richard Hobbs, immigration rights lawyer and co-founder of Human Agenda, condemned the brutalization of immigrants at the ICE Intensive Supervision Appearance Program office near Blossom Hill Road.

Uriel Magdaleno, community organizer, condemned ICE’s escalation at immigration courts and immigration check-ins. Magdaleno read the Legalization for All network statement against court arrests of immigrants, “Across the country, we are also seeing the people rise up to fight back against these cruel arrests everywhere they are happening.”

The press conference was attended by City Councilmembers Pamela Campos and Peter Ortiz, who restated their support for San José's immigrant residents. Community organizers with SIREN and Silicon Valley Rising also spoke out.

After the press conference, the protesters marched to ISAP offices where ICE has been arresting people during check-ins. The protesters marched inside the building, carrying signs such as, “Legalization for all” and “Free Ulises Peña Lopez.” Upon arriving at the ISAP offices, a notice was posted that the office was shut down all day Thursday and Friday. Magdaleno stated afterwards, “This is what community power looks like, but we don’t want ICE to shut down for two days, we want to permanently shut them down.”

#SanJoseCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #SVIC