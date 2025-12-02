San Jose activists demand, ‘U.S. hands off Venezuela!’

By Philip Nguyen

San Jose, CA – On the evening of Friday, November 21, 20 people gathered on the corner of King Road and Alum Rock Avenue to protest the buildup of U.S. Navy presence off Venezuela. This is in the heart of Eastside San Jose, the home to many Chicano and Latino residents.

Protesters held signs with the Venezuelan flag and reading “U.S. hands off Venezuela” and “Stop attacking Venezuela.”

The militant crowd could be heard chanting together, “Hands off Venezuela now! Turn those navy ships around!” and “From Venezuela to the Middle East, We demand justice! We demand peace!”

Andy Shaefer of San Jose Against War highlighted Trump’s hypocrisy, “Trump says great nations do not fight forever wars, but he has, yet again, brought us to the brink of one. Great nations should not fight forever wars except on poverty, food, housing insecurity, poor healthcare systems and the climate crisis. Money for basic needs, not war!”

John Duroyan, member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said to the protesters, “Trump’s hands are already stained with the blood of Palestinian innocents, of undocumented detainees, of countless others. We will not let him lay a blood-soaked finger on Venezuela!”

Duroyan continued, “Just as we opposed Israel’s genocide, and U.S. warmongering the world over, so too will we oppose Trump’s encroachment!”

Tim Phan, of Students for a Democratic Society San Jose State University, explained, “Trump and other military officials salivate over Venezuela’s rich resources, particularly its oil reserves which are among the largest in the world.”

Phan emphasized the need to elevate the struggle continuing, “What can be won if we do not dare to struggle? The Venezuelan people stood up, and we too will stand up alongside them against U.S. intervention!”

The crowd continued the evening with chants accompanied by many car honks from those driving by.

#SanJoseCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela