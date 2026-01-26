Salt Lake City protest demand end to U.S. intervention in Venezuela

By staff

Salt Lake City, UT— On Saturday, January 24, anti-war protesters gathered at Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City to demand an end to U.S. intervention in Venezuela. Braving the coldest temperatures in the Salt Lake valley so far this winter, the protest called for an end to U.S. wars and instead using resources to meet the needs of the people of Utah.

The demonstration was organized in response to the Anti-War Action Network’s national call to action demanding “Hands Off Venezuela” and “Free President Maduro.” Protesters chanted “From Venezuela to Iran, no more sanctions! No more bombs” to the approving honks of Salt Lake’s busy downtown.

Nova Morra of Utah Anti-War Committee spoke against Trump’s newest intervention in Venezuela and his deployment of ICE agents domestically and stressed the need to organize, “I am afraid, but I am not alone! Together we can stop it – together we can make things right!”

Morra blasted the government’s drive to war on Venezuela while the people of Salt Lake City face high rents, low wages and the crimes by police and ICE.

Despite the biting cold and wind, the demonstrators displayed their banner reading “Hands off Venezuela!” and signs reading “No more blood for oil!” for an hour.

“Venezuelans abroad and the anti-war movement at home will see where Salt Lake City stands, and it is important that we remain organized and intensify our anti-war activism,” said Sebastian Miscenich of UAWC.

“The same imperialists who oppress the people of the United States are attacking Venezuela. The more we oppose the imperialists, and the more we support Venezuela, the better of a position we will be as workers and oppressed people here,” concluded Miscenich.

Organizers urge all those who support people’s needs over war and greed to follow the UAWC on Instagram @utahantiwar to stay in the loop on a February 8 community educational meeting.

#SaltLakeCityUT #UT #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #AWAN #UAWC