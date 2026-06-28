Salt Lake City press conference and demonstration for community member taken by ICE

By Nova Morra

Salt Lake City, UT – On Thursday, June 25, at Sherwood Park in the Glendale Neighborhood of Salt Lake City, a demonstration and press conference was held in support of a local organizer and father, Julio Irungaray Sr., who was abducted by ICE less than 48 hours before the event.

The crowd chanted “Show me what community looks like! This is what community looks like!” and “Chinga la Migra!”

Over 100 people gathered in solidarity with the impacted family. Members of the Comunidades Unidas, and the SLC Bail Fund spoke alongside the family members of Julio Sr. His two children, Chantal and Julio Jr., gave chilling testimonies of the impact ICE forced on their family.

The family recounted Julio Sr.’s kidnapping and how they were unable to offer his much-needed medication to ICE. By the end of his “arrest,” the father’s blood sugar was recorded at over 300 mg/dl. Julio Sr.’s family also told of how their father was already moved to Wyoming and, at the time of the protest, was still being denied some of his medication.

Speakers denounced the cruel depravity forced upon a hardworking member of the Salt Lake community, who worked two jobs, including feeding patrons of the much-loved Santo Tacos in Salt Lake City. Speakers reported that he was aiding his loved ones, including helping his daughter pursue her nursing degree.

Those with the means are encouraged to donate to the Irungaray family’s legal and survival fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-julio-support-his-family

#SaltLakeCityUT #UT #ImmigrantRights #ICE