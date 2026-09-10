Right-wing agitator attacks anti-ICE protest

By Sage Joyce

Portland, OR – On September 1, activists demanding the closure of the Portland ICE facility were attacked by right-wing reactionaries.

Protesters held a press conference before a hearing at Multnomah County Court. The landlord of the ICE facility is demanding Multnomah County overturn a land use violation issued against the facility last year. He argues the city is biased against ICE. The violation was for detaining immigrants past a 12-hour limit.

Violent right-wing extremist Thomas Allen showed up with a group to harass the protest. He is known for physically assaulting activists, particularly women. He attempted to push his way into the protest. Activist Holly Brown stepped in front of him, using a plastic lid of a storage bin as a shield.

Allen responded by calling Brown a slur and violently shoving her to the ground. He pushed her so hard she hit her head against a concrete pillar behind her.

Multnomah County Sheriffs came out of the court and formed a line protecting Allen. He was not arrested.

Portland Contra Las Deportaciones (PDXCD) held the press conference. Last May, Allen came to another protest put on by the PDXCD and was physical with protesters. Immigrant rights activist Samantha Ibarra used pepper spray to defend herself. She was immediately arrested.

“There is a difference in how immigrant rights protesters and right-wing agitators are treated in Portland,” stated Brown, “The police and district attorney must take action against Allen.”

Brown filed a police report. This is the second police report she filed against Allen in the last year. In March 2026 she filed another report after Allen pepper sprayed her at another protest. As of this article, Allen faces no charges.

Despite the attacks, the press conference continued. Two news stations showed up. Activists chanted, “Revoke the permit,” referring to the permit that allows the ICE detention facility to operate.

At 1 p.m. PDXCD members packed the court, filling the room. The proceedings lasted ten minutes. No decision was made, and another hearing was scheduled for November 20.

“The courts are being used to stall enforcement of the law against ICE,” said Beatriz Ibarra, an organizer with PDXCD. “This process is needlessly complicated. It shouldn’t be this hard to shut down a concentration camp.”

Protesters caught the judge overseeing the case as he left the courthouse. They followed Judge Steffan Alexander, demanding answers as to why he is not ruling against the ICE facility.

Judge Alexander refused to answer questions and police escorted him into another courthouse.

Portland Contra Las Deportaciones plans to continue to demand that the ICE facility be shut down and that Thomas Allen is arrested.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #PDXCD #ICE