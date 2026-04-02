Release president of Islamic Society of Milwaukee, Salah Sarsour!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization / Wisconsin District

On Monday, March 30 DHS and ICE took Salah Sarsour into custody. While driving, he was pulled over by ten ICE agents with no just cause.

Salah has been a lawful permanent resident in the United States for over 32 years. Salah serves as the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee (ISM), board member of the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), and has been a prominent advocate for the Muslim and Palestinian communities for three decades.

Members of these communities understand that Sarsour is being targeted due to his leading roles locally and nationally. Like the targeting of Mahmoud Khalil, Leqaa Kordia, Mohsen Mahdawi and other pro-Palestinian people of conscience, Sarsour is being subjected to the same treatment. Just as in their cases, the people are calling to mobilize!

A press conference will be held today, April 2, at 4 p.m. in the Islamic Society Milwaukee Community Center (815 W. Layton Avenue).

Solidarity to Sarsour, his family, the Palestinian, Muslim, and immigrant communities. Opposing the genocide in Gaza is not a crime! Fighting for Palestinian liberation is not a crime! Free Salah Now! Join the movement to free Salah!

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #ICE #ImmigrantRights #AntiWarMovement #FRSO #ISM #AMP #Palestine