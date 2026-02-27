Release General Secretary Booker Ngesa Omole of the Communist Party Marxist – Kenya

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Freedom Road Socialist Organization condemns the abduction and jailing of Booker Ngesa Omole, the General Secretary of the Communist Party Marxist – Kenya. We join with the growing ranks of communist and workers parties, anti-imperialist organizations, and progressive forces in demanding his immediate release.

We are given to understand that the Kenya Police Service kidnapped Comrade Booker Ngesa Omole and that he has been subject to torture. This is unacceptable.

The Communist Party Marxist – Kenya has been an active force in defending the interest of the working class of Kenya. We insist that the democratic rights of the Party be respected and that the repression comes to an end.

Release General Secretary Booker Ngesa Omole now!

Solidarity with the Communist Party Marxist – Kenya!

#International #Kenya