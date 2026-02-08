Rally outside MN Governor’s Mansion demands no selling out for ICE!

by Livian Roth and Yann Chen

St. Paul, MN – On the evening of February 6, hundreds of protesters gathered outside of Governor Tim Walz’s mansion. The event, organized by The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), was held to demand that elected office holders do not sell out for ICE.

The rally responded to the announcement from “Border Czar” Tom Homan that 700 of the 3000 federal agents currently occupying Minnesota would be leaving. A decision that came after private meetings that included Governor Tim Walz. Homan stated that this decision was made due to the “unprecedented” level of cooperation between counties and federal law enforcement. But twin cities residents showed up, demanding that there be no cooperation between elected officials, and the federal entities who want to kidnap and terrorize residents.

Chants of “The people united will never be defeated!” rang through the streets as cars honked in support as they drove by the crowd outside the mansion. MIRAC member Robyn Harbison asked the crowd: “Is this the best result that Governor Tim Walz and other elected officials can come up with after meetings behind closed doors with Tom Holman? Shame!”

Alissa Washington from The Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-sentenced Family Council Minnesota stated, “This is a moment of choice. This is a moment history will remember, and we are saying clearly do not sell us out!”

Homan also met with the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and Minnesota County Attorneys Association to discuss a basic ordering agreement (BOA). This would allow county jails to hold immigration enforcement targets for up to 48 hours after their scheduled releases from state custody and give ICE “reasonable access to all detainees and inmates” for the purposes of immigration enforcement. The BOA deprives individuals of due process and violates state law. Eight Minnesota counties had already signed similar 287(g) agreements with ICE prior to Homan’s arrival.

Elected officials continue to show that they can be bought and bullied by Trump. MIRAC is insisting that Governor Tim Walz and other representatives of the state refuse to cooperate with ICE and federal law enforcement agencies. MIRAC demands an end to deportations and legalization for all.

