Rally celebrates Portuguese Communist Party’s 105 years of tenacious and relentless struggle

By staff

Lisbon, Portugal – In a spirited rally March 6, the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) kicked off a series of events around the country to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the party’s founding. The rally highlighted the party’s accomplishments throughout its history as well as the party’s role in today’s ongoing struggles.

In a statement, the PCP said, “On March 6th, 1921, 105 years ago, a group of young workers formed a political party in Portugal. Trade unionists, active in the struggle of the early 20th century, encouraged by the gains following the October Revolution, felt the need for a party that would give political expression to their class struggle. That party is called the Portuguese Communist Party. Since then, the PCP has fought for the emancipation of workers, for the people and for the country. There has been no progress in the history of these 105 years in which Portuguese communists have not been involved. This was the case in the resistance and overthrow of fascism, in the achievements of the April Revolution, in the struggle in defense of rights, freedoms, national sovereignty and peace.”

PCP General Secretary Paulo Raimundo spoke at the March 6 event, saying, “With the same joy as always, with the enthusiasm of youth, with the wisdom of the people and above all, with the decisive strength of the working class and the workers, here we are, 105 years later, with the same profound conviction that there is no ideal more beautiful, more just and more necessary than ours.”

The PCP continues to play a key role in working class and internationalist struggles in Portugal. This includes playing a leading role in the union movement like in the nationwide general strike in December 2025 to oppose an anti-union and anti-worker “labor package” that Portugal’s right-wing parties are trying to push through. The PCP stands for defending democratic rights and public services that are under attack such as health care, education and social security, and opposing privatizations.

It includes organizing mass anti-war demonstrations, standing firmly against NATO, and standing in unwavering solidarity with countries and peoples under attack by U.S. and Western imperialism, from Venezuela to Palestine to Cuba to Iran. And it includes resolutely opposing attacks on immigrant workers by Portugal’s far right party, Chega, which are similar to Trump’s racist attacks on immigrants in the U.S.

More commemorative rallies and events are planned throughout Portugal in the coming weeks to mark 105 years of the Portuguese Communist Party.

