Protests across California demand justice for Jalani Lovett

By Isa Madrid-Lilly

Oakland CA – On August 19, community members, families impacted by police violence, and anti-police violence organizations gathered at the office of Attorney General of California Rob Bonta to demand an end to racist police killings.

The rally was part of a statewide action led by Terry Lovett, mother of Jalani Lovett who was killed in the Los Angeles Men's Central Jail in 2021. The Oakland Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (OAARPR) helped organize the action, supported by local unions including the ILWU Local 10 and ATU Local 1555. Similar rallies occurred at his offices in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Jalani Lovett was alleged to have died of a drug overdose in solitary confinement, but his family believe otherwise. His body showed clear signs of physical trauma, and he was found dead in solitary confinement in a jail run by the notorious 3000 Boys, part of the LA sheriff's deputy gangs. Attorney General Bonta, who ran on a campaign of police accountability, has refused to meet with Terry Lovett and discuss the evidence surrounding her son's death. She has been pushing for four years demanding answers, but he has refused to take action on her case.

“33 people have died in LA jails in 34 weeks, how is this possible? Just because someone is incarcerated doesn't mean they give up their right to life!” Terry Lovett said, addressing the crowd gathered in front of the building, who held signs with slogans reading “Community control of the police now!” and “Jail killer cops!”

After the speaker program ended, Lovett and OAARPR members went inside the building to deliver a scroll with over 1200 signatures to Bonta’s office, which showed signs of being vacated abruptly to avoid confrontation with protesters. They demanded he meet with Lovett and look at the evidence that she has collected surrounding the death of her son. The same scroll was delivered to all six of his offices in LA, San Diego, Fresno, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Morale was high at the event, with Lovett stating, “He can't look the other way now, not after we show up at every one of his offices.”

Oakland is continuing to fight back and build the movement against police terror.

#OaklandCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #NAARPR #OAARPR #ILWU10 #ATU1555 #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality #KillerCops #Featured