Protesters block GEO detention facility in Aurora, CO, demanding “Free Jeanette now!”

By Brandon Gehrke Quintanilla

Aurora, CO – On July 7, over 500 community members gathered in a powerful show of solidarity outside the Aurora GEO Detention Facility, demanding the immediate release of Jeanette Vizguerra and all political prisoners.

For the past three months, community members have held weekly Monday vigils for Vizguerra , who has been unjustly detained at the GEO facility for her political organizing. Over 20 organizations have joined this growing movement, culminating in the July 7 day of action. With slogans like “Free Jeanette now” and “Oversight now,” protesters demanded immediate accountability for the reported human rights abuses occurring within the privately run detention center.

Although federal law allows congressional delegates to perform unannounced inspections of immigration detention facilities, in practice, these inspections rarely happen. Despite repeated calls to action, congressional Representatives Jason Crow, Brittany Pettersen and Diana DeGette did not respond to community demands to visit the GEO facility or join the rally. In contrast, other officials, including Senator John Hickenlooper’s office and some local city and state representatives, did acknowledge the call for oversight.

Further anger came after new ICE guidance issued on June 19 now requires congressional offices to provide at least 24 hours’ notice before visiting detention centers, a move that contradicts federal law and further restricts transparency.

In the absence of action from elected congressional members, the July 7 rally highlighted the necessity of grassroots power. Organizers mobilized attendees to join the Colorado Rapid Response Network, equipping them to respond to ICE raids. Many also signed up to accompany undocumented individuals to immigration court, a direct response to recent incidents where ICE has detained people outside courtrooms.

A key moment of the day’s action came as protesters blocked inbound and outbound traffic to the Aurora GEO facility, picketing at its gates in an act of civil disobedience. The demonstration sent a clear message that the community will not stand by while their neighbors are detained and abused in secrecy.

July 7 was a milestone in the growing movement for immigrant rights in Colorado. By organizing as a coalition in action, building new support networks, and refusing to accept political inaction, the coalition made strides forward. As Jeanette Vizguerra, speaking by the phone from inside during the rally, stated, “This fight will grow every day.”

The action was led by a broad coalition, including Aurora Unidos CSO, Shoes Off Collective, American Friends Service Committee, Housekeys Action Network Denver, Students for a Democratic Society, and Casa De Paz. The event included local artists and performers, with performances from several bands, including Denver’s own Flobots.

As the Monday vigils continue and more community members get involved, the call for justice for Jeanette Vizguerra and for all those suffering inside detention centers grows louder.

