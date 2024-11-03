Protest the day after the elections: Stand with Palestine, fight for a progressive agenda!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

FRSO urges our members and supporters to take to the streets and organize the broadest possible protests the day after the November 5 elections. No matter what the outcome, we must continue to stand with Palestine and oppose the ever-widening U.S./Israel war in the Middle East. And we must advance a progressive agenda that defends the rights of immigrants, workers, LGBTQ people, women’s and reproductive rights.

It’s true that Harris is a facilitator of the genocide in Palestine, and that Trump is a racist, reactionary fool. Neither of them deserves a vote or support, and it is important that we are in the streets on November 6 saying that we will continue the fight for justice. We cannot rest.

We know that the protests will be larger if Trump wins or declares himself the winner, so it’s important that we try to unite all who can be united. We don’t have to agree with everyone we march with, but we do need to get as many people as possible into the streets. Regardless of the outcome, we want the strongest possible response.

The future is unwritten, there are things that we can be certain of and things we can certainly do. We will continue to support Palestine and demand an end to all aid to Israel. We will advance the struggle for peace, justice and equality. And we will continue to build the people’s struggle, taking as many people possible as far as they will go.

All out for November 6!

