Protest against warmonger Marco Rubio’s visit to Portugal

By staff

Lisbon, Portugal – Protesters gathered October 7 in Lisbon to oppose U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s presence in Portugal for a meeting with government officials.

The theme of the protest was “Marco Rubio is not welcome here!” with the main slogans being “Peace in the world! No war! End the genocide against the Palestinian people! Stop the aggression against Cuba!”

The protest was organized by the Portuguese Council for Peace and Cooperation (CPPC) with participation from organizations in solidarity with Palestine and with Cuba, as well as the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP), the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) and several other organizations.

Just days before Rubio’s visit to Portugal, Portuguese prosecutors announced that they were opening an investigation into whether it was legal under the Portuguese law and constitution for the Portuguese government to allow the U.S. military to use Portugal’s Lajes Air Base for the U.S. war against Iran. The investigation was initiated by a complaint filed by one of Portugal’s left opposition parties.

The PCP states, “Marco Rubio is a key figure behind the criminal policy of confrontation, aggression and war promoted by U.S. imperialism. His visit to Portugal exposes the shameful alignment and subordination of the PSD/CDS government to the U.S. The PCP calls for the continuation and expansion of solidarity with peoples resisting the threats, interference, and aggression of imperialism, and for the struggle for rights and improved living conditions—opposing militarism and war.”

#LisbonPortugal #International #Portugal #MarcoRubio #PeoplesStruggles #PCP