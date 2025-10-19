Protest against anti-abortion figure Kristan Hawkins’ visit at the University of Minnesota

By Sarah Berlin

Minneapolis, MN – On Monday, October 13, the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee (MNAAC) and University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society (UMN SDS) organized an “Abortion is Freedom” protest against an anti-abortion event on campus.

Kristan Hawkins, founder and president of the so-called “pro-life” organization Students for Life, visited the University of Minnesota (UMN) as a part of her Abortion is Oppression Campus Tour.

MNAAC is a grassroots,s reproductive justice organization that fights for abortion access and bodily autonomy. Also committed to reproductive justice, students of UMN SDS previously led a campaign requesting an on-campus abortion clinic and routinely join protests against crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs). Both groups shared concern over the objectives of Hawkins’ visit, which were to dissuade young people from having abortions and to mobilize students, such as those involved with UMN’s Students for Life chapter, by spouting misinformation.

Protest speakers brought attention to Hawkins’ false claims about abortions – including that they are extremely dangerous for pregnant people, cause infertility, and contaminate drinking water. Hawkins has also incorrectly stated that abortion restrictions have not led to maternal mortality. During her speech, Kara Cowell, a public health student who specializes in reproductive healthcare, cited that maternal morbidity and mortality is in fact higher in states with abortion restrictions. Cowell referenced reputable sources on health outcomes including the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists and World Health Organization.

