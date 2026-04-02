Progressives join DC No Kings protest

By Iain McNeely

Washington, DC – On Saturday, March 28, hundreds gathered in Washington DC’s Anacostia neighborhood before noon to join a contingent for the No Kings protest demanding “No Trump, no war, no ICE.” The contingent began with a rally at the Anacostia Metro station before marching to join the large protest.

As rallygoers poured out of the Metro and spilled into onto the sidewalks, organizers began to lead chants of “No ICE, no KKK, no racist USA,” and “Chinga la migra” (Fuck ICE). After this, contingent organizers began the march with chants of “No justice, no peace! Off the sidewalk, into the streets!”

Amber-Jane Jones, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said, “People all around the world are being hurt or killed by the U.S.’ imperialist policies – whether it’s in Venezuela, Cuba, or Iran. We joined this contingent to state clearly that it is the duty of all U.S. progressives to stand with the working and oppressed people of the world against the U.S. empire.”

After the rally, the contingent resumed its march together across the Frederick Douglass bridge, where protesters spotted known killer cop Jason Bagshaw patrolling the crowd. Bagshaw shot and killed 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson back in 2023 while off duty. No sooner was he pointed out by the people than leaders of the contingent launched into chants of “Shame! Shame on Jason Bagshaw” and “Indict, convict, send Bagshaw to jail! The whole damn system is guilty as hell!” while residents swarmed him with cameras and phones.

“Protesting Bagshaw is absolutely part of protesting Donald Trump,” said Merawi Gerima of the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR), “it’s Trump’s policies that enable someone like Bagshaw to stay on the force and terrorize our communities, and so it is absolutely our duty to fight to see him put behind bars where he belongs!”

The march continued on to Fort McNair, the current residence of Trump advisor Stephen Miller, with chants of “Stephen Miller is his name! Separating families is his game!”

“He’s a white supremacist,” Katie Sayour, co-chair of the DC Against The Trump Agenda (DCATA) coalition said of Miller. “And we feel this administration’s white supremacist policies particularly hard in DC, where Black people like Phillip Brown and Justin Nelson are being shot at – and in the case of Julian Bailey, killed – by federal agents, and where these national guard thugs hang out to intimidate us every day.”

The contingent was organized by the DC Against The Trump Agenda (DCATA) and Families Not Feds (FNF) coalitions, joined by a list of progressive organizations, such as the Freedom Road Socialist Organization – DC (FRSO DC), the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR), 50501DC, and the Anti-War Committee DMV (AWC-DMV).

DCATA and FNF plan to continue their resistance to the Trump agenda in DC’s local elections through their upcoming “People’s Ballot.”

#WashingtonDC #DC #NoKings #PeoplesStruggles #DCATA #ImmigrantRights #AntiWarMovement