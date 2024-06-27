Pro-Palestinian Oregonians protest weapons manufacturer Collins Aerospace

By Holly Brown

Wilsonville, OR – On Monday, June 24, 20 pro-Palestinian protesters rallied at the office of Collins Aerospace in Wilsonville, Oregon. The rally was called by PDX for Palestine to protest the company’s involvement in the genocide in Gaza. Collins Aerospace is a subsidiary of Raytheon, and the Wilsonville facility produces weapons components that go to the Israeli military.

The protesters formed a picket line and marched directly in front of the building next to its windows as workers inside went about their workday, chanting slogans such as “Raytheon, Raytheon you can’t hide! You make weapons for genocide!”

“We as Oregonians are here to say that we don’t want weapons manufacturers in our backyard. We don’t want them to be able to persist business as usual when they are arming a genocide,” said Catie Mohr, member of PDX for Palestine.

The rally continued on for two hours with protesters in good spirits and no escalation with police or security. The event closed with organizers committing to continuing the struggle against companies like Raytheon and all other war profiteers in Oregon.

