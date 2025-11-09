Pro-Palestine Portlanders protest at Kamala Harris book tour

By Andrew Nourie

Portland, OR – On Wednesday, November 5, Kamala Harris came to Portland advertising her new book 107 Days, which outlines the events during her failed campaign for president. Portlanders came out to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in the rain to a protest organized by Portland for Palestine because of Harris’ pro-genocide actions.

Around 100 people attended the event, with protesters chanting slogans such as “Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.” One protester brought a projector that displayed an image of Harris with the text “genocide” written across her face.

Most of the protesters brought signs and banners to hold while attendees were waiting in line outside. The protesters were high energy during the event despite the weather, and some were trying to pass out fliers with information on Harris’ actions to the attendees in line. The protest happened on both sides of the venue to ensure that all the attendees in line were able to hear the actions that Harris took against Palestine.

A sign was posted on the doors of the venue that read “No verbal or visual heckling. Violators will be removed.” This sign was most likely posted because of the large number of disrupters that have been attending Harris’ tour in other cities.

Some attendees of the event questioned why Harris was being protested when she wasn’t in office. Kacey DeSantis, an organizer with Portland for Palestine, responded, “Kamala Harris may not be in power now, but she still holds power within the Democratic Party. It’s clear she still has a lot of sway among centrist democrats when her book tour sells out in two hours.”

Harris has been teasing a presidential bid for 2028, something the protesters were vehemently against.

Protesters also brought attention to AIPAC, the pro-genocide Zionist political action committee, which has given $9.4 million to Harris in donations. Judas Graves, a member of Portland for Palestine, gave a speech where she stated that Harris took “$9.4 million from a lobbying group that supports mostly Republicans and promotes a rabidly conservative, theocratic foreign policy agenda. You don’t have to vote for a Republican enabler, sympathizer, and collaborator.”

The protest ended at 7:30 p.m. once her supporters were through the door, and a small group that attended the protest stayed until the event was over.

