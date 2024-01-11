Pro-Palestine activists hold early morning protest on Rep. Gwen Moore’s front lawn

By Kayla Patterson

Milwaukee, WI – A spirited crowd marched on U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore’s doorstep Saturday morning, January 6, to “keep the pressure up!” in ending U.S. aid to Israel.

Undeterred by the snowfall, activists called for Moore to sign on to HR 3103 as a bare minimum step in ending the genocide. The neighborhood at large was also engaged, as door-hangers circulated the area that directed to an online petition initiated by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee.

The event was launched by the UWM chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR), the Milwaukee branch of the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC), and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) as part of a national week of action.

“We come here today because Representative Gwen Moore has given us no other choice,” said Robby Knapp from UWM SDS, setting the tone for the morning’s action. Speaking for the student movement, Knapp exposed the hypocrisies within Moore’s lack of action, stating, “Representative Moore, for someone who claims their commitment to education is ironclad, your actions and words pit you instead as an enemy of universal education.”

Alan Chavoya, from the Milwaukee Alliance, kept the energy going by emphasizing the need for Palestinian solidarity. Chavoya reminded the crowd of the threat posed by Israel in the U.S. through the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange and Cop City, saying, “The police, those tactics come from the Israeli occupying forces. We are demanding that we stop funding terrorist activities by Israelis against Palestinians, but also the terrorist activities that police conduct here.”

Whether in rain, snow, or shine, the people of Milwaukee are standing their ground on fighting against apartheid. This action shows yet again the city’s support for Palestinian liberation and ushers in a new year of demanding substantial action from its elected officials.

