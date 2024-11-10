Post-election protest in Dallas

By staff

Dallas, TX – After the election outcome, November 6, Freedom Road Socialist Organization here held a 50-person rally in front of the Dallas City Hall.

Jo Hargis from the DFW-Anti War Committee started the rally by singing Power in the Union. That was followed by a speech from the vice president of the Progressive Student Union at UTA, Seraphine Pecson, who said, “In the coming years, we will see our rights placed in jeopardy as marginalized people, but let it be clear: we will not consign ourselves to spending the next four years living on our knees!”

Gregory Butler, from the DFW-Anti War Committee, stated, “There are little ways that all of us can help, from handing out water at protests to helping our organizations with social media. Anyone can do it and the time to do it is now.”

William Josef from the Jewish Voice for Peace spoke next, saying “the vocal unwavering support for Israel's genocidal violence from both parties reveals that they both, fundamentally, grow from the same rotten source. It proves that despite overwhelming public support for a ceasefire, the ruling class is uninterested in anything but money and capital.”

Ulises Ramos from the National Alliance spoke next saying “NAARPR understands that the driving force behind any successful movement of the people’s struggle is powered by the people for the people. Not from the federal government, not from the mayor’s office, and certainly not from the police chief’s desk, but by the hands and hard work of each and every one of us. The police will continue to act against our interest until we as a community take control of how they function. We don’t need more money for the police to keep terrorizing our communities.”

The event got support from National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Dallas Fort Worth Anti-War Committee, The Progressive Student Union at UTA, Jewish Voice for Peace, Codepink, Palestinian Youth Movement-Dallas and the Young Active Labor Leaders.

The final speaker was from a member of Teamsters Local 767 and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Rick Majumdar, who said, “Both the Democrats and the Republicans have proven time and again that they do not, cannot and will not act in the interests of the multinational working class and the poor marginalized, oppressed nationalities across the contiguous United States. They are only interested in lining their pockets with the wealth stolen from our paychecks, to further their own imperialist exploits by dropping bombs on third world countries and exerting control in regions where they have no business in.”

