Portlanders pack the house for immigrant rights fundraiser

By Omar Gil

Portland, OR – On August 21, immigrant rights organization Portland Contra las Deportaciones (PDXCD) held a fundraiser at Pepe’s Karaoke Bar. Pepe’s is an immigrant-owned, family-run restaurant serving Mexican food, where nearly 100 people celebrated the movement.

The organization successfully raised over $1000, with funds going towards their political and defense campaigns, as well as their community outreach projects.

Local drag performer Quesa D’Mondays emceed the event. They kept the energy high, with the crowd chanting, “Fuck ICE!” and “Revoke the permit!” They also highlighted PDXCD’s current campaign to shut down an ICE field office in Portland.

The evening was filled with vibrant performances of both English and Spanish songs. Cruz Rivera, a partygoer, said, “I saw an Instagram post about the fundraiser and thought that it would be both a wonderful time singing and supporting a cause that I believe in.”

Near the stage, activists set up a table full of information about PDXCD. It described their general meetings, barrio walks, and the campaigns that they are currently waging. They also sold stickers and t-shirts with their logo and another with a design that read “Legalization for all.” QR codes were laid out on all dining tables for electronic donations.

PDXCD member Sage Saunders stated, “The success of this fundraiser clearly shows that the people believe in the work that we are carrying out, and that the people are willing to financially support an organization that is ready to fight! Many of our members were here as well, making sure to form connections with others that are not yet a part of our organization.”

PDXCD continues to wage a struggle against ICE and its facility on the South Waterfront. They have had great successes, but are faced with an impasse as the landlord Stuart Lindquist uses the legal system to further delay the revocation proceedings. They are currently meeting the enemy where they are at, vigilantly watching and attending the legal proceedings.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #PDXCD