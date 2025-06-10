Portland wins battle in fight for protest rights, fines dropped!

By Cole Dunahugh

Portland, OR – On Thursday, June 5, organizations Portland Contra las Deportaciones (PDXCD) and Portland for Palestine (P4P) held a joint press conference to announce the success of their campaign against politically-motivated fines levied against two vehicular support activists who helped escort an anti-deportation march back in February.

The drivers, Michele Darr and Harlan Shober, were pulled over away from the rest of the crowd and collectively fined over $2000 in traffic violations for keeping the protest safe from traffic as it moved through the streets.

After a public pressure campaign, as well as legal assistance from the National Lawyers Guild, the fines and the charges associated with them were dropped by city attorneys. This case sets the precedent for all future marches in Portland escorted by vehicles, affirming their right to protect themselves. To quote Mike Porter, senior deputy city attorney, “Assuming no other complicating factors [criminal acts], the police will not be citing people who are facilitating traffic control around protests.”

“If there’s anything to take away from our struggle against these citations, it’s that when the people stand united, we can never be defeated! It is our unity that allows us victories like this one in the face of repression. And for the Portland Police Bureau, know that when you fail to serve and protect the people, you will be met with resistance,” said PDXCD organizer Omar Gil.

In her speech, Michele Darr declared, “We are not afraid to make noise for justice. When we dare to struggle, we dare to win!”

#PortlandOR #OR #InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #PDXCD #P4P #ImmigrantRights #AntiWarMovement #Palestine